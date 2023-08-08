Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with exclusive features, higher price – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com









Login

Yordan 07 July 2023

Apple Android Rumors

Apple is expected to begin mass production of iPhone 15 series in August, said Jeff Pu from Haitong International Tech Research. According to the analyst, the company is on track to manufacture 84 million units by the end of 2023, which is 12% more than the iPhone 14 devices for the same period last year.

The analyst also predicted the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a higher starting price than the 14 Pro Max, which is $1,099 in the United States and €1,449 in Europe.

According to Pu, the 15 Pro Max will have exclusive features not available on the 15 Pro. Expectations are Apple to equip the Max with a periscope lens for the telephoto camera that will extend the optical zoom.

Rumors also suggested batteries across the board will have increased capacity, but that will also mean thicker devices. Apple is yet to schedule an official launch, and we expect it to take place in early September.

Via

I guess so

I think apple mobile is same phone but camera result is better . And new features.

please dont say that apple is planning to come again with the same stupid design ????

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2023 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source







