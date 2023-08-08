Amazon slashes AirPods to just $79 in latest round of holiday price cuts – AppleInsider









AirPods are priced as low as $79.

Apple AirPods have dipped to a new record low price on Amazon as a price war emerges on the entry model leading up to Black Friday. Pick up a pair for just $79.

Early Black Friday deals on AirPods continue to drive prices lower, with Apple’s 2nd Gen AirPods with a Lightning Charging Case dipping to $79.99 (reg. $129).

The entire AirPods range is discounted at Amazon this Thanksgiving week, with the newest member of the lineup — AirPods Pro 2 — on sale for $199.99 as retailers engage in a price war ahead of Black Friday. The savings can total $100 off, with AirPods Max marked down to $449. You can find the latest prices from numerous Apple resellers in our AirPods Price Guide.

There are plenty of additional tech sales going on leading up to Black Friday, including exclusive discounts on Mac Studio models. Here’s an overview of the special offers running this Thanksgiving week:

There are plenty of additional tech sales going on leading up to Black Friday, including exclusive discounts on Mac Studio models. Here’s an overview of the special offers running this Thanksgiving week:

Bargain hunters can pick up Apple's high-end M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch with 16GB memory, a spacious 1TB SSD, and three years of AppleCare for $1,399 — a discount of $750 off retail.

Get ready for the school year with discounted Apple products from Amazon. Great deals include upwards of $250 off MacBook Pros and rock-bottom prices on the brand-new 15-inch MacBook Air (the latter now sitting at $1,099 and representing the lowest price in over a month).

Save 88% on a Microsoft Office Pro 2021 standalone license and Windows 11 Pro bundle, available at a staggering 88% off. This offer includes both software titles that have a combined retail value of $639.

