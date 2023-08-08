Get These Amazon Fire Kids Tablets for Half the Price – MUO – MakeUseOf









Amazon Fire Kids tablets are on sale so you can save money and keep kids entertained.

Whether you need a way to keep your child entertained while on a road trip, at the restaurant, or waiting at the doctor's office, a tablet will do wonders. Luckily for everyone, the Amazon Fire Kids tablets are on sale. These tablets are specifically built to be handled by all kids, including very young ones, as they'll survive most drops and bumps.

When we say that these tablets are built with kids in mind, we mean it. Starting off with the sturdy build and the kid-proof case and continuing with the attractive colors, these Amazon Fire Kids tablets even come with a two-year worry-free guarantee. Basically, if your kid manages to smash it to bits, Amazon will replace it for free in the first two years.

Of course, it's not just the way they're built that makes these tablets perfect for your little ones, but also the age-appropriate content. When you buy one of these, you get access to a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+, which features books, games, apps, and cool Alexa skills. Once the year is up, the subscription will add another $5 to your monthly list.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet comes in three different colors—blue, purple, and red— and two storage capacity options. You can get the 16GB version for $65 and the 32GB one for $66, which makes picking the larger capacity the natural choice. You can also add extra storage space with the help of a microSD, if you find that your kid needs more.

Not only are you going to get a cute tablet for your little ones at a great price, but you're also getting two free screen protectors. In fact, if you don't choose the tablet and screen protector bundle, there's no discount!

While this tablet will definitely keep your kid entertained for a while, as a parent you still have control over how much screen time they have. Plus, you get to set educational goals by choosing a number of minutes of videos of a certain type they have to watch.

If you'd rather get the Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet for your little one, Amazon has both capacity options on sale. Once more, there's no sale if there's no bundle, so you're going to have to choose the one that also has a 2-pack screen protector included.

The 32GB version costs $95, while the 64GB one will slash $100 off your account. They're both over 40% off, so that's a fantastic discount whichever way you look at it.

If you want, you can expand the capacity of this tablet to 1TB if you get a microSD, although you probably won’t need that much. The battery life on this model is also pretty awesome, as your kids will get up to 13 hours of use from it before needing a recharge.

Gabriela has a degree in Journalism and started her writing career over 16 years ago. She loves writing about all things tech and she’s always looking for great deals. When she’s not writing, she loves gaming, reading, and – when time allows – painting.

