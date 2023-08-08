Mortal Kombat 1 beta: how to access the beta, expected dates, and exclusives – Digital Trends

The next entry in the Mortal Kombat series has finally been announced and NetherRealm Studios is taking us back to the very beginning of the story. Mortal Kombat 1 — which launches on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC — is set to be a “new beginning for the franchise,” according to series co-creator Ed Boon.

We’ve still got a few months until the launch of what will essentially be a reboot, and the trailer didn’t give us a look at any gameplay, but the studio did confirm that there will be a beta of the game made available before its full release. Here’s what you need to know.

We don’t know the exact date of the MK1 beta just yet, but it’s likely that it will be up sometime in August ahead of the game’s September launch.

In order to access the beta, you’ll need to preorder the game. Preorders for MK1 are expected to go live on May 19 — we’ll have more information here on retailers when those go live. Unfortunately, the beta will only be accessible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. In addition to getting beta access, anyone who preorders MK1 will also obtain Shang Tsung as an exclusive character.

There’s an entire generation of gamers out there who cut their teeth in the old arcades. Standing side by side with your opponent was the only option for real player-versus-player competition back in the day, and the king of the competitive genres was undoubtedly fighting games. The simple premise of two fighters squaring off against each other spawned some of the most popular and successful gaming franchises of all time. To this day, games that once made their debut in arcade cabinets are releasing new sequels for your home consoles to play from the comfort of your own sofa.

Whether it’s against the computer, online, or playing locally on your couch, fighting games offer a pure test of skill that many compare to games like chess. Unlike chess, though, each fighting game has its own rules, systems, matchups, and more to learn. Factor in things like pure 2D versus 3D fighters, extra modes, and character rosters, and any two fighting games can look almost entirely different. Plus, there’s always the art style to consider, too. The PS5’s hardware is perfect for running fighting games, which demand rock-solid performance, and it’s home to all the biggest franchises, from legacy series like Street Fighter and Tekken to one-offs like Dragon Ball FighterZ. If you want to throw down in a one-on-one test of skill, there are the best fighting games for PS5.

After two years of being confined to online competitions thanks to COVID-19, Evo is back with a physical event and accompanying livestream. With Sony’s purchase of the tournament and a new general manager in Combo Breaker Director Rick “The Hadou,” this year’s event promises to be a proper return to form.

PlayStation Tournaments – Evo Lounge Trailer

Warner Bros. Games has announced that the open beta for MultiVersus, its own free-to-play spin on Super Smash Bros., will begin on July 26 (just a day before Bugs Bunny’s birthday). The game will also get an early access period starting on July 19.

The announcement of MultiVersus’ open beta comes with a new gameplay trailer, giving us a closer look at the multifarious attack techniques each character brings to the battlefield, as well their unlockable skins and variants. Some cosmetics are spot on, like Bugs’ What’s Opera, Doc? costume, while others are bizarre, like Iron Giant, who will be playable at the start of the early access period, wearing flamingo floaties and swim trunks.

