True Blood Reboot Scrapped At HBO Max – MovieWeb









The potential revival of True Blood has seemingly had the life sucked out of it in the most recent update from HBO Max exec Casey Bloys.

Fans of True Blood have been awaiting news of the proposed reboot of the series that was first announced in 2020. However, it seems that the last three years have not led to a viable script for the series and for that reason the revival of the vampire drama has been put to rest for the foreseeable future. While speaking to Variety, HBO and HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys discussed the future of programing, and it seems that this is one revival that will not be happening anytime soon.

Back in February last year, Bloys delivered a promising update for the rumored reboot, noting that while he did not “want to give you the impression that it’s anything close to [getting a green light.]” there had been “multiple versions” of the project in contention. In his latest update, although he does not say that the project will never happen, Bloys said that it is “not on the cards” at the moment as there was “nothing that felt like it got there.”

True Blood is just one of the series that has been rumored to be returning to HBO, along with Six Feet Under, but it seems that along with many other changes to have landed on HBO and HBO Max recently, there are other priorities currently in place.

The last year has been a tumultuous time for many streaming platforms and networks. HBO Max has seen its fair share of upheaval and changes thanks to the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery Inc, including management switches, a complete change of direction for some franchises and at one point a feeling that there was no way of knowing when it would all end.

The biggest changes have revolved around the DC franchise, with numerous shows and movies being canceled at various stages of production. While fans are still not quite over the collapse of the Snyderverse, the last six months also brought the additional trauma of Batgirl’s scrapping, the loss of further Superman projects with Henry Cavill, and a complete overhaul of the DCU’s future landscape. While this future now seems to be taking shape, with the first slate of new DCU projects already being actively discussed and developed, there is still a long way to go before the DCU can be called a “steady ship.”

When it comes to the rest of HBO’s output, there are the likes of House of the Dragon heading into its second season, with an eye on a 2024 release, and still a number of Game of Thrones spin-off shows being actively worked on in the background. Recently, focus has turned to new shows The Last of Us, which will be getting a second season, and the heavily criticized animated series Velma, which despite securing one of the lowest review scores ever on IMDb is still rumored to have season two in the works.

