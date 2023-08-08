Can't Sign Out of Valorant? Here's How to Fix It – MUO – MakeUseOf









Struggling to sign out of Valorant? We’ve got a quick fix for you.

If you’re on a different computer or on a different account and wanted to sign out of Valorant, you might notice that the sign-out button is grayed out and has a lock on it.

There are a few reasons behind this happening, but the fix is quite easy. Here's how you can sign out of Valorant.

If you’re facing the “Please close other Riot Games products before signing out.” issue, this is because you probably have other games running from the Riot Client. However, if Valorant is the only game you play, this is a bug.

Clicking on Valorant runs the Riot Client and you probably don’t know that you’re running it every time you open Valorant—the bug is related to the Riot Client. Alongside troubleshooting Valorant crashing on Windows, the last thing you'd want is yet another bug to fix, so here's how you can quickly resolve this issue.

To log out of Valorant, you simply need to locate and open the Riot Client.

Go to your Windows search bar or press Win+S to bring it up. Search “Riot Client” and open it up.

In the upper right, click the square silhouette icon, then click the sign-out button.

If this still doesn’t work, check your task manager for any Riot Games products that might still be running in the background without your knowledge.

If all else fails, restart your computer, open the Riot Client, and log out from there, not within Valorant. Restarting your computer will end any program that might be stopping you from logging out.

The sign-out bug has been bothering many players for quite some time, but sometimes it really is a program running in the background. Even when closing a game, it may not end the program properly and will stay in your task manager.

Restarting your PC is always a good idea to end any stubborn programs and allow you to finally switch Valorant accounts.

Jhet has been building and gaming on PCs since 2015. He previously took on clients as a Facebook media buyer in 2020 but started his writing career in 2022 and never looked back.

Besides PCs, he loves building, tinkering with, and fixing all sorts of gadgets like audio equipment, phones, keyboards, and cameras. Anything that his tools can open, he will open.

His specialties are improving the PC gaming experience as well as fixes and optimizations he’s found for various gadgets.

