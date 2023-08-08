Microsoft begins rolling out its AI-powered Copilot for Windows 11 – BetaNews

Back in May, at its Build developer conference, Microsoft announced a new Copilot feature which is designed to bring the power of AI to Windows 11.

At the time, the company said that the feature would be made available in preview form in June, and today it finally arrives for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. To try it out, you will need to be running Build 23493 and Microsoft Edge version 115.0.1901.150 or higher.

To launch the feature, click on the new button on the taskbar (or use the WIN + C shortcut). Windows Copilot will use the same Microsoft account (MSA) or Azure Active Directory (AAD) account you use to sign-into the operating system.

Copilot appears as a docked sidebar on the right and in this preview you can ask a range of questions or request actions, such as:

Elsewhere in Build 23493, there’s a new homepage in Settings that offers a dynamic and personalized overview of your device and quick access to key settings, as well as helping to manage your Microsoft account.

You can also now use the new backup and restore improvements in more apps, there’s native support for reading additional archive file formats, and a new volume mixer experience in Quick Settings.

New natural voices in Japanese and English (Great British) are being introduced in this build too that will allow Narrator users to comfortably browse the web, read, and write mail.

