Cryptocurrency Price Today: Solana Becomes Top Gainer As Popular Coins See Sideways Trading – ABP Live

Bitcoin price stood at $30,517.78 on Thursday. ( Image Source : MichaelWuensch/Pixabay )

Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to remain stable within the $30,000 range as most coins saw a mix of gains and dips early Thursday. Popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple (XRP) — saw minor movements across the board. Solana (SOL) emerged to be the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 2 percent. Ziliqa (ZIL) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour loss of nearly 9 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.19 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.33 percent.

Bitcoin price stood at $30,517.78, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.08 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 26.32 lakh.

ETH price stood at $1,914.24, marking a 24-hour dip of 1.32 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.65 lakh.

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 2.54 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.06713. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.80.

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 1.90 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $103.60. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,676.47.

XRP price stood at $0.4778, seeing a 24-hour loss of 2.64 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 41.25.

Solana price stood at $19.60, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.63 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,699.89.

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Solana (SOL)

Price: $19.60

24-hour gain: 1.80 percent

Filecoin (FIL)

Price: $4.62

24-hour gain: 1.01 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $166.70

24-hour gain: 0.28 percent

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.05781

24-hour gain: 0.24 percent

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Price: $276.99

24-hour gain: 0.11 percent

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Ziliqa (ZIL)

Price: $0.02167

24-hour loss: 8.65 percent

BitDAO (BIT)

Price: $0.4646

24-hour loss: 7.24 percent

Fantom (FTM)

Price: $0.2964

24-hour loss: 6.37 percent

Render Token (RNDR)

Price: $1.96

24-hour loss: 6.28 percent

Mina (MINA)

Price: $0.4821

24-hour loss: 5.98 percent

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin faced a downward trend after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. However, optimistic comments from the CEO of BlackRock prevented a further decline, and the cryptocurrency remained stable above the $30,400 threshold. Although it briefly exceeded $31,000 earlier this week, Bitcoin is presently consolidating its position above $30,000 as the bullish momentum waned. It is essential to monitor the cryptocurrency’s proximity to the significant resistance level of $31,000 in the short term.”

Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk, said, “There has been slight selling pressure in the crypto market in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalisation, however, continues to be above $1.2 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index is down by 5 points but remains in the greed zone with a score of 56/100.”

Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX, offered his take, “Crypto’s positive price movement has set the tone for bigger prospects in Web3. However, should its attempt of hitting $31,000 be quashed, we could witness a surge in the sale of tokens. Altcoins have also been showing signs of growth following Bitcoin’s trajectory and it could be an opportunity for projects to leverage their communities and tap into this growth phase.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “FOMC minutes came out last night, anticipating rate hike pause, and expecting recession later this year, Bitcoin fell slightly to that news, Bitcoin is currently facing resistance at $31,000 as technical analysis suggests. However, it managed to hold just above that level at around $30,050. The presence of a bearish candle on the daily time frame indicates a strong possibility of a bearish correction.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The crypto market has shown remarkable growth over the past 24 hours, with a total volume of $32.22 billion, representing a significant 9.08 percent increase. Within this market, the decentralised finance (DeFi) sector has demonstrated its strength, contributing $2.74 billion in volume, which accounts for 8.49 percent of the overall crypto market volume. Amidst these developments, Bitcoin holds a price of $30,468, continuing to play a central role in the cryptocurrency landscape.”

