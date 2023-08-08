New German Disney+ Original Series “Pauline” Announced … – What's On Disney Plus









Disney has announced a new German original series for Disney+ called “Pauline”, which is about, an 18-year-old teenager, who accidentally becomes pregnant – from a one-night stand. With school stress, the climate crisis and the downfall of society weighing heavily on her mind, something she doesn’t need at all right now is catching feelings, especially not for her one-night stand Lukas, who, as it turns out, is the devil himself.

The new Disney+ Original has been written by Sebastian Colley and the executive producers are Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann, who have previously worked on Netflix’s “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)“. They said in a statement regarding the new show:

“For a long time, the series has been and still remains a project very close to our hearts. We’re thrilled that Disney+ loves this coming-of-age story as much as we do and that we’ve now been able to begin filming with such an amazing cast and crew.”

According to Deadline, “Pauline” will be directed by Arabella Bartsch, Alma Buddecke and Facundo Scalerandi. It will star Sira-Anna Faal (Berlin Nobody) as Pauline, Ludger Bökelmann as Lukas and Lukas von Horbatschewsky (Druck).

Later this month, Disney will be launching its first-ever German Disney+ Original series, “Sam – A Saxon”.



