How to Use Collections on Your Kindle to Keep Your Books Organized – MUO – MakeUseOf









Get into the habit of organizing your ebooks into neat folders on the Kindle and make finding them easier.

It's easy to lose the book you want to read in a vast Kindle library. So, if you download many books on your Kindle, set up Kindle Collections to find that specific book quickly. Collections also have a use beyond their organizational need. For instance, you can set up Kindle Collections if more than one person uses the same Kindle. These special folders are also an excellent way to keep track of anything you are learning about.

Start early with Collections. And if you still haven't used a single Collection on your Kindle, learn about them now.

Collections are folders you can create on your Kindle to organize similar ebooks together. For instance, you can keep books from the same genre in one Collection. You can easily make another Collection of your "Next Reads" in order of priority. Even a group of documents you read from the web or your PC can help to find them easily. There's no limit to the number of books or documents you can categorize with Collections.

In some ways, Collections are better organizational tools than folders. You can keep the same book in multiple collections, which is useful when a book straddles two close genres. For instance, action and spy thrillers are sometimes tricky to tell apart.

Also, Collections can quickly be deleted without erasing the books in them.

Once you create a few collections, you can see them on the home screen. A Collection is represented by a gray box with the name of the collection on top and a folder icon. In addition, a number suggests how many eBooks you have in that Collection.

One of the best ways to view Collections on the Kindle is by organizing them by Grid and Collection. Go to Sort > Collection from Your Library screen.

Moving through screens of books on a Kindle is often irksome when you want to open a book and read it instantly. Here's how Kindle Collections can reduce the bother.

Tip: Give them creative names and purpose. For instance, you can create a Collection of ebooks you would like to refer to often.

When you buy all books from Amazon, organizing your ebook purchases from the Amazon website can be easier. It's easy to start new Collections and add or delete books from them.

To manage a Kindle collection and the books from the ebook reader, press and hold on the Collection to display the pop-up. You can also display the pop-up option within a Collection by tapping the three-dotted menu icon.

The pop-up menu displays four options:

When your Collections are created, you can sort your Home Screen to keep them front and center. On the Home screen, select Recent > Collections.

The Manage Your Content & Devices page on the Amazon website also provides the same facility to add or remove, rename, and delete Collections.

For the sake of brevity, we have kept the methods down to the two main ones. But you can also manage Collections on the Kindle for PC/Mac desktop app or any ebook management software like Calibre.

Sometimes, those who love books aren't particular about the mess on our shelves, desks, or even our Kindle screens. But there's something to be said about clearing up the clutter because it makes finding the book or a document much more manageable. So think about this the next time you buy a book on Amazon or download its sample. Wouldn't putting it in the proper collection from the onset be better?

Saikat Basu is the Deputy Editor for Internet, Windows, Productivity, and Work & Career. After removing the grime of an MBA and a ten year long marketing career, he dabbled in web development, networking, and SAP. After joining MakeUseOf in 2008, he rose from the ranks and now manages four high-growth sections while stealing time to write. You will also find his contributions in web publications like GuidingTech, GoSkills, OnlineTechTips, and Lifewire.

source







