Microsoft Teams 2.0 Client Drops in Public Preview – Petri.com

Enter the Unplug IT Logitech Sweepstake for Cool Tech Prizes!

Subscribe to stay up on the latest M365 and Windows news in the past week.

Microsoft 365 licensing optimization presents two major opportunities for an organization.

Manage Microsoft 365 in a Way That Makes Sense to Your Organization

Join us as we dive deep into supporting your Power Platform Journey

It’s been a long time coming for long-suffering Microsoft Teams users. Today, Microsoft is launching access to a public preview of its new client software for Teams on Windows. The new client, which is officially version 2.1, will bring x2 faster performance while using 50% less memory.

The current Teams client is Electron based, a cross-platform programming framework, which while bringing an easy way for Microsoft to code once and have it run on multiple platforms, Electron apps are notorious for poor performance and resource utilization. So, if you are running the current Teams client on a notebook or poorly-spec’d device, then interacting with the app is likely a painful experience that drains the battery quickly. That’s all set to change.

Microsoft says about the updated client:

We have been listening to your feedback which has culminated in a reimagining of Teams from the ground up. The new app is built on a foundation of speed, performance, flexibility, and intelligence — delivering up to 2x faster performance while using 50% less memory so you can save time and collaborate more efficiently. We have also streamlined the user experience so that it is simpler to use and easier to find everything in one place. These enhancements also provide the foundation for game changing new AI-powered experiences such as Copilot for Microsoft Teams, announced earlier this month.

The new Teams client is based on Microsoft’s WebView2 technology, which itself is based on Chromium and Microsoft Edge. Work has been undertaken to improve data, network, chat, and video speed and performance. Although, Microsoft notes this is just the start and it’s not done optimizing performance. Microsoft claims, using data from benchmarking company GigaOm, that app launch and meeting joins are already twice faster.

User experiences have also been updated in the new app. Including making it easier to track notifications, search for information, manage messages, and organize Teams channels.

The authentication model has been updated so that it’s easier to switch tenants, much like it has been in the mobile version of the Teams app for some time. There’s no need to log in and out of different tenants using the new desktop client. And, regardless of which tenant you are signed in to, you will receive notifications from all of them.

Microsoft is building in new artificial intelligence (A.I.) features, like intelligent recap and Copilot for Teams into the new app.

Users in the Microsoft 365 Public Preview program get access to the new Teams app today. Microsoft is aiming to release the new client more generally later in 2023 and extend access to Mac users.

Commercial customers will need an admin to opt-in for the Preview Program before end users can access the updated client app. Users who choose to use the new client will be able to switch back to the classic Teams app any time using a toggle switch.

Microsoft also announced today that it is bringing ninety new features to Teams. More details will be available later this week as part of its Enterprise Connect event. One new feature we do know about is the new Files app experience, which will be available in preview this week and generally available mid-April.

Create a free account today to participate in forum conversations, comment on posts and more.

Our sponsor help us keep our knowledge base free.

Active Directory is an essential part of Windows Server. It allows IT pros to manage computer resources on the network. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install Active Directory Users and Computers and the basics of working with it so you can manage Active Directory. Active Directory Users and Computers (ADUC) is built…

The “trust relationship between this workstation and the primary domain failed” error means that the computer cannot access a network because it is offline, or that it has lost its membership to the Active Directory (AD) domain. This guide will help you understand what’s happening behind the scenes when this error occurs, and we’ll go…

Whether you’re a PowerShell pro or just starting out, it’s useful to know how to check your PowerShell version. We’ll explain how to do that in this guide. How to check your PowerShell version Let’s quickly check the version of PowerShell installed on your device: For more details on the different ways to check the…

A powerful security playbook for IT administrators by ENow Software and Microsoft MVP Sander Berkouwer includes six meticulously curated security recipes, addressing identity and authentication challenges in Active Directory. The new Playbook offers actionable solutions for securing your infrastructure and provides valuable insights into Domain Controller performance.

Fortra’s Alert Logic has been recognized as a “Champion” in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services by Bloor Research in 2023.

Log360, ManageEngine’s SIEM solution with integrated DLP and CASB capabilities, detects threats across the length and breadth of an enterprise network, covering endpoints, firewalls, web servers, databases, switches, routers and even cloud sources.

Book a demo of SkyKick Security Manager. Your demo will include: Detailed product walk through with a SkyKick rep Pricing – get pricing tailored specifically to your needs Q&A – Ask us anything and get answers

Nudge Security provides complete visibility of every SaaS and cloud asset ever created by anyone in an organization, and real-time alerts as new apps are introduced. With this visibility, IT and security teams can secure shadow IT, curb SaaS sprawl, track MFA & SSO coverage, automate access reviews, and ensure complete IT offboarding, all without impeding the pace of work.

For the first time since 2019, we’re hosting a global HIP conference, in the center of New York, at the Microsoft offices in Times Square.

With Specops, you can block over 3 billion known compromised passwords, enforce regulatory compliance, streamline the password reset process and protect your organization from credentials-based cyber-attack. Download a free, read-only password audit of your Active Directory today.

Create a free account today to participate in forum conversations, comment on posts and more.

source