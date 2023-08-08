StackG: A Community-Driven Crypto That Rewards Investors With … – BSC NEWS









With high rewards and limited supply, Stack G offers investors a unique opportunity to earn passive income through a highly aggressive payout system.

StackG Crypto has been founded and designed with the vision of being a community-driven and social crypto token, created "for the people & by the people." The platform seeks to reward its committed investors who hold on to their tokens. As a 100% decentralized platform, StackG is committed to maintaining its decentralized nature.

The platform seeks to foster a community-driven approach that rewards its users in USDT through daily buy & sell volume. This is achieved through a mechanism whereby 4% of buys & 6% of sells is allocated to the 10% rewards offered to investors who hold on to the community token STXG. The team at StackG Crypto firmly believe in the immense potential of blockchain technology and its ability to transform human interactions and the world at large.

Decentralized: StackG believes that a truly decentralized project should have no need for centralization, hence, will never list its token on any centralized exchange. This ensures that all volume remains 100% within the DeFi space and all holders benefit from the tokenomics embedded in its smart contract.

10% Reward system: One of the key benefits of investing in StackG is its 10% USDT rewards system, which is distributed directly to holders' wallets. This reward is triggered for every 100 tokens bought or sold, and is paid out for every 1000 tokens traded based on the holder's position.

Passive Income: StackG allows investors to earn daily passive income through its designed aggressive payout system. Investors no longer need to worry about market fluctuations or calling the top given they can hold $STXG and earn daily based on trade volume.

1% Max Wallet: In addition to its high rewards, StackG also offers strong protections for its investors. The project has implemented a 1% Max Wallet, which prevents any one investor or crypto whale from taking advantage of sales and dumping the charts. Anti-whale protocols are also in place to further protect investors.

Limited Supply: StackG values its investors by ensuring a limited supply of only 1,000,000 tokens minted. Unlike other projects with an excessive number of zeros attached, Stack G prioritizes the value of its token and the benefits it offers to its holders.

The StackG Token, $STXG, is exclusively available on BNB Chain. Its tokenomics are carefully designed with a 7% tax on purchases and a 9% tax on sales to ensure that token holders receive the highest possible rewards in USDT.

The main objective of StackG's tokenomics is to ensure that holders receive stable and optimal USDT rewards. Additionally, the liquidity pool is self-sustained through the taxes imposed on transactions. The marketing campaigns are fully funded through these taxes as well.

The total supply of StackG token is limited to 1,000,000, and there is no mint function or burn mechanism in place. Instead, the key to the true value of StackG tokenomics lies in the volume generated from buying and selling activities, rather than the spot price alone.

The holder rewards are determined by multiplying the 24-hour trading volume by 10% and the holder's token position. 24hr volume X 10% X (holder token position) = USDT rewards.

To determine their token percentage, token holders can divide their token amount by 1,000,000 StackG tokens. This innovative approach ensures passive income for holders of the StackG token through a straightforward mathematical calculation.

The STXG token is available for purchase on decentralized exchanges like PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Biswap, DODO, ApeSwap, and more. Additionally, the contract has been audited by ContractWolf, per the website.

StackG, plans to increase its rewards from 10% to 16% once its volume has risen and the platform has become self-sustainable. The platform also intends to eliminate the marketing tax and extend the benefits to all token holders indefinitely while renouncing the contract.

StackG aims to leverage the natural symbiotic relationship between its token holders and day traders. The incentivization of holders is expected to lead to a predictable bottom for day traders, making StackG a reliable haven for them. This predictability sustained by incentivized holders is expected to drive volume created from day trades and generate perpetual USDT payouts. Stack G hopes that the platform's performance will become widely recognized and that it will be seen as a day trader haven due to its incentivization structure.

Overall, StackG Crypto offers a unique opportunity for investors seeking passive income and a community-driven approach to cryptocurrency. With its decentralized nature, limited supply, anti-whale protocols, and aggressive payout system, the project aims to provide stable and optimal USDT rewards to its committed investors. Its tokenomics are carefully designed to ensure a self-sustaining liquidity pool and fully-funded marketing campaigns. StackG's commitment to the DeFi space and its investors makes it a promising project in the world of decentralized finance.

To learn more about StackG, visit the following links:

Website | Twitter | Telegram

Disclaimer: This is a paid press release, BSC.News does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. The project team has purchased this advertisement article for $1000. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. BSC.News is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release.

With PYUSD, Paypal aims to transcend traditional financial boundaries, impacting both the cryptocurrency sector and the broader financial ecosystem.

PayPal has taken the plunge into the world of stablecoins, signaling a shift in realm of digital currencies. With an eye on leveraging the emerging potential of US dollar-backed digital tokens, PayPal is launching its own stablecoin – PayPal USD ($PYUSD).

With over 429 million accounts as of March 2022, PayPal has long held its reputation as a secure and expedient online payment platform, facilitating transactions across a variety of online stores in the US and over 200 countries worldwide. Due to its ease of use and reliability, the platform has become a household name for online transactions.

As a result of PayPal's influence, this venture holds profound implications for mainstream cryptocurrency adoption and the evolution of the larger financial ecosystem.

Stablecoins don't merely operate within their confines; they also serve as a gateway, enabling crypto investors to smoothly transition their digital holdings into real-world currencies. This dual role as both a stable value store and an accessible exit point has elevated stablecoins like Tether to a cornerstone position within the sprawling infrastructure of the trillion-dollar digital asset market.

As the anticipation surrounding PayPal's stablecoin launch continues to build, the timing couldn't be more intriguing.

But what does rolling out of $PYUSD mean for you and the general public? Let’s uncover:

‍

Paypal USD (PYUSD) is more than just a fleeting addition to their portfolio; it is a full-scale strategic move.

$PYUSD paves the way for its vast user base to seamlessly engage in cross-border transactions without grappling with the traditional delays and fees associated with currency conversions.

Imagine effortlessly sending funds to friends and family or even conducting international business dealings, all while bypassing the hassles of fluctuating exchange rates. This holds tremendous potential for individuals and businesses engaged in global trade and cross-border commerce.

According to PayPal, users and merchants will seamlessly transition from thinking in terms of "stablecoins vs. USD" to simply enjoying the convenience of global transactions.

By reducing technological complexity through PayPal's e-commerce widgets and app, the process becomes seamless, removing the need for constant currency switching.

PYUSD's compatibility with web3 applications and ecosystems opens the doors to decentralized finance (DeFi). This compatibility translates into increased integration with platforms that drive innovation in decentralized lending, borrowing, and trading.

In essence, PayPal's stablecoin venture isn't confined to the realm of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors. Instead, it carries the potential to revolutionize the way we transact, bridging the gap between digital assets and real-world transactions.

‍

PayPal's stablecoin issuer, Paxos, encountered regulatory turbulence when it clashed with the SEC. In February, the SEC's scrutiny reached a point where it threatened legal action against Paxos over their Binance USD coin, citing its failure to register as a security.

Essentially, this clash was part of a broader crackdown by the SEC on crypto companies found to be violating federal securities laws. The agency's concerns extended to crypto assets that could disrupt the financial system's stability.

SO IS #Paypal NEW STABLE COIN $PYUSD A SECURITY OR NOT GARY 👀 pic.twitter.com/zwT8iTevFA

While the SEC pursues regulatory compliance within the cryptocurrency space, stablecoin regulation remains an open question despite its pursuit of regulatory compliance. As in the case of Paxos, the SEC alleged Binance USD was an investment contract with profit-generating potential. Consequently, it was categorized as a security.

While this approach diverged from that of TerraUSD, which was regarded as an algorithmic stablecoin without actual investment backing. It highlights the difficulty of categorizing and regulating stablecoins, mainly when linked to traditional financial instruments.

As PayPal introduces its own stablecoin into this intricate regulatory landscape, it becomes a crucial player in shaping the discourse on stablecoin regulations. The company's interaction with regulators and the subsequent evolution of stablecoin frameworks could hold significant implications not only for the cryptocurrency industry but also for the broader financial system as a whole. ‍

According to some, there is little anyone can do when it comes to PayPal (owned by Vanguard and Blackrock).

‍

Despite its introduction as an innovative stablecoin contender, $PYUSD holds a unique trait that raises eyebrows — the power to be frozen at any time, akin to other centralized stablecoins. This discovery thrusts the issue of centralization into the spotlight, where a company's control over the stablecoin's functionality comes into question.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨

THE PAYPAL STABLECOIN $PYUSD

CAN BE FROZEN AT ANY TIME LIKE

OTHER CENTRALIZED STABLECOINS pic.twitter.com/dLi4abOvMv

In addition, PayPal's stablecoin journey currently makes its debut on its home turf, in the United States, via Venmo. However, Venmo's US-exclusive functionality and bank account requirements are similar to PayPal's traditional business model. It follows a familiar pattern of facilitating transactions using digital representations of the U.S. dollar.

PayPal also limits the amount you can buy or transfer using its crypto services: The limit is currently $100,000 per week.

Moreover, PayPal reportedly reserves the right to terminate or suspend your access to crypto services at any time. Critics argue PayPal's stablecoin venture aligns more with centralized financial institution ideals than with cryptocurrencies' decentralized ethos.

🔷 Not Your Keys, Not Your Crypto 🔷

You own the monetary value of the assets but not the actual cryptocurrency itself.

Your account balance reflects ownership of the amount of each cryptocurrency. But PayPal – or their custodial service provider…

‍

The launch of PayPal's stablecoin, PYUSD, has set ripples in motion, sparking debates, raising expectations, and reshaping perspectives.

In many ways, PYUSD isn't an entirely new concept. It's a digital embodiment of a reserve of funds held by PayPal, a reimagined take on an established idea. It's not uncommon for large companies to implement emerging trends to boost revenues and meet shareholder obligations.

Yet, within this complex landscape, a notable shift stands out. Payment giants like PayPal, instead of resisting or ignoring the cryptocurrency wave, are embracing it.

They acknowledge the changing financial landscape by integrating digital currencies into their operations. It's a testament to the growing recognition of cryptocurrencies as more than just a passing trend.

The significance of PayPal's stablecoin venture lies not just in the innovation itself but in the broader narrative it contributes to. It underscores the coexistence of established financial institutions with the rising tide of cryptocurrencies, ushering in a new era where digital assets are not only acknowledged but actively harnessed for mutual benefit.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

source







