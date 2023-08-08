Save $100 on the AirPods Max as they drop to their lowest price this … – XDA Developers









The AirPods Max are a great pair of headphones, offering ANC, Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support.

Just like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max come with ANC and Dolby Atmos support. However, the Max variant offers more audio immersion, thanks to its larger size and over-ear cups.

Apple's AirPods Max are among the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy, but at its regular MSRP, it's also one of the most expensive. Just last month, the device was available for a substantial discount during Amazon Prime Day, but even if you've missed it, we have good news for you, as the offer is back, and it is once again available at a lucrative price.

The AIrPods Max come with a massive $549 price-tag, making them more expensive than other premium over-ear headphones from the likes of Bose, Sony, Bowers and Wilkins, Audio Technica, Sennheiser, Beyerdynamic, and others. However, they are currently available on Amazon for just $449.99, meaning you get to save $100 on it if you pull the trigger right now. The device is currently listed at $477, but Amazon is also offering a further $27.01 rebate at checkout to match its lowest price of the year from last month's Prime Day.

Released just ahead of the Holiday shopping season in 2020, the AirPods Max became an instant hit among Apple fans, thanks to its neat design, great sound quality, and excellent active noise cancelation (ANC). The device also features a Digital Crown that can be used to answer phone calls, activate Siri, control audio volume, or even skip tracks. It also supports Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, meaning users can expect an immersive listening experience without any disturbance from ambient noise.

The AirPods Max offers up to 20 hours of audio playback on a single charge and up to 1.5 hours of listening time with just a five-minute charge. Overall, it is a great option for people steeped in the Apple eco-system. However, it carries a price-tag that makes it hard to recommend over more affordable alternatives from other leading tech companies. The current discount solves that problem, so go ahead and get yourself the AirPods Max at the reduced price if you're looking for a great pair of ANC headphones to go with your MacBook and iPhone.

Kishalaya has almost a decade’s worth of experience in tech journalism, having written thousands of news, guides, features, and reviews for multiple American, Canadian, and Indian blogs. As a tech buff, he loves to build his own PCs and flash custom ROMs on his Android devices. Apart from tech, his interests include automobiles and sports.

