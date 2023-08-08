Android 13 February security patch live, download Pixel OTA – 9to5Google









The year in Pixel updates continues with the Android 13 February security patch for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro rolling out today.

There are 17 security issues resolved in the Android 13 February patch dated 2023-02-01 and 23 for 2023-02-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists three additional security fixes, while the main carrier variant today is for T-Mobile (US) + T-Mobile MVNOs — Google Fi is explicitly named — after recent delays. The Pixel 4a in Canada also has its own build, while there’s (again) a separate Telstra (Australia) variant for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Update: The factory image links now work, while we’re already seeing the on-device OTAs. (On a Google Fi Pixel 7 going from the January security patch, it’s 21.15MB.)

