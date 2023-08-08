Google Blocks News Results in Some Canadian Searches – The Wall Street Journal









Google Blocks News Results in Some Canadian Searches

Listen

(2 min)

Google Blocks News Results in Some Canadian Searches

Listen

(2 min)

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-blocks-news-results-in-some-canadian-searches-a0577c75

By

and

Feb. 22, 2023 8:20 pm ET

Listen

(2 min)

Alphabet Inc.’s Google unit is blocking news content on its search function in Canada for some of its users, as it tests ways to respond to proposed legislation that would force online platforms to pay media organizations for links to their stories.

Copyright © 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Continue reading your article with

a WSJ subscription

Already a subscriber?

Sign In

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source







