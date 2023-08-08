Google Blocks News Results in Some Canadian Searches – The Wall Street Journal

Google Blocks News Results in Some Canadian Searches
Listen
(2 min)
Google Blocks News Results in Some Canadian Searches
Listen
(2 min)
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-blocks-news-results-in-some-canadian-searches-a0577c75
By
and
Feb. 22, 2023 8:20 pm ET
Listen
(2 min)
Alphabet Inc.’s Google unit is blocking news content on its search function in Canada for some of its users, as it tests ways to respond to proposed legislation that would force online platforms to pay media organizations for links to their stories.
Copyright ©2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Continue reading your article with
a WSJ subscription
Already a subscriber?
Sign In
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Dow Jones Products
WSJ Membership
Customer Service
Tools & Features
Ads
More
Copyright ©2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.