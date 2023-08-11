OnePlus 10 Pro now certified on AT&T, gets price drop and $200 … – Reno Gazette Journal









Folks eyeing a OnePlus 10 Pro can now get it on AT&T’s network and receive a discount to boot.

The flagship phone as well as the OnePlus 10T are now certified on AT&T’s 5G network, adding another carrier option besides T-Mobile and Verizon.

In addition to compatibility with AT&T, OnePlus also announced a price drop and discount sale for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The price for the OnePlus 10 Pro is permanently reduced to $799 from $899. The device is also having a limited sale from Sept. 16 to 23 via the OnePlus Store App, which lowers the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage down to $699.

In our review of the OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this year, we said that the Android smartphone was already a good deal compared to many powerful flagship phones that top the $1,000 price point, so its new price drop and sale makes the device even more attractive for cost-conscious consumers. The OnePlus 10 Pro features a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 120Hz AMOLED display, fast 15-minute charging, a second-generation Hasselblad Camera, as well as several features geared toward mobile gaming.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is sold at OnePlus.com, Amazon and BestBuy.

