Google Pixel 7 Pro: Why the Pro model is the better choice – Notebookcheck.net









Both the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro impressed us in our tests and have a lot in common. Both smartphones use Google’s latest high-end SoC, the Tensor G2. However, the Pro has 4 GB more RAM and can use up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, whereas the Pixel 7 has to make do with 8 GB. In terms of connectivity, both phones are virtually uniform. Both models support 5G Sub6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. The Pixel 7 Pro also makes use of an ultra-wideband chip (UWB), which not only ensures that compatible objects are located more precisely, but will also be able to open house doors and cars in the future.

The most obvious differences in the display are the dimensions, because the OLED panel of the Pixel 7 Pro measures 0.4 inches more than that of the smaller Pixel smartphone. In addition, the Pro model has a much higher resolution with QHD+, and the refresh rate of up to 120 Hz is higher than that of the Pixel 7 (90 Hz). The Pro also nominally supports LTPO and is said to be able to lower the refresh rate down to 10 Hz, but we were unable to verify this in our tests. A big difference is also the control of the OLED flickering. While the Pixel 7 has a erratic cycle time, Google has put more effort into the PWM control for the Pixel 7 Pro and implemented permanent DC dimming. People who are sensitive to flickering displays are thus much better off with the Pixel 7 Pro.

The added value of the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera should not be underestimated. The additional teleoptics offer a 5x optical zoom and even allow for 30x digital magnification. The smaller Pixel 7 lacks a dedicated zoom lens and stops at eightfold magnification. Furthermore, the ultra-wide-angle camera of the Pro model also has a macro mode.

The Pixel 7 Pro (5,000 mAh) wins in terms of sheer battery size. Nevertheless, the Pixel 7 (4,355 mAh) sometimes gives better runtimes under testing. However, this is also due to the Pro’s LTPO display, which is not yet functioning correctly. As soon as Google fixes this, better runtimes should be possible.

For more details about the Pixel 7 Pro, read our comprehensive review here.

