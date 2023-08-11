What Is StandBy Mode on iOS 17? (And How to Use It) – MUO – MakeUseOf









StandBy is one of the biggest additions to iOS 17, making your iPhone useful when docked.

WWDC 2023 was an exciting event, as we witnessed the announcement of the Vision Pro headset alongside information on upcoming software updates. Of these, the iOS 17 update promises to make the iPhone more personal and intuitive, and the new StandBy feature is one of Apple's ways to do so.

Here, we explain everything you need to know about the feature and how you can customize your experience to make the most of it.

StandBy is currently available in the beta version of iOS 17. If you wish to try it out, you can install the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone. The final stable version will be available in the fall of 2023.

Apple defines StandBy in iOS 17 as an all-new full-screen experience you can utilize when charging your iPhone. The main idea behind it is to make the device useful when kept idle, and when active, you can view bits of information that are ideal for a glance.

Heading into the details, you can experience this mode in multiple ways. To start, you have a clock view, which offers a variety of clock faces. Alternatively, you can use the photo shuffle view, where your iPhone will display images from the Photos app. There's also a widget view where you can set up various iOS widgets—for Home, Apple Music, and third-party apps.

Apart from this, Live Activities, notifications, Siri, and audio playback controls will also be available via unique full-screen visuals.

Using StandBy is quite simple and needs two things; first, your iPhone needs to be charging, and second, your iPhone should be in landscape orientation. Fortunately, you don't have to own one of the best wireless charging stands for iPhones with MagSafe.

Once you meet the above requirements, you can use one of the best iOS 17 features Apple introduced at WWDC 2023. On the iPhone 14 Pro—and future models that support Always-On Display—StandBy mode visuals are always visible. On older iPhone models, tap on the screen to see the visuals.

The feature is active by default in iOS 17. But you can always disable it from Settings > StandBy if you're not a fan.

When it comes to personalizing StandBy on your iPhone, there are three ways you can go about it. You can customize the widgets made available in the widget view, choose the album shown in the photo shuffle view, or pick one of the five available clock variations in the clock view.

Apple has divided this view into two columns, giving you flexibility to put one set of widgets on the left and another on the right. Once you're in the widget view, follow the steps listed below to customize it:

Once you're in the Photos view, follow the steps listed below:

Once set up, you can swipe up and down to switch between the available options.

Once you're in the clock view, here's what you need to do:

You can make the clock view in StandBy appear with a red tint by activating Night Mode in StandBy settings (Settings > StandBy > Night Mode). There's even a Motion to Wake option available on some iPhone models, which will activate the display when your iPhone detects movement.

The last few iOS updates have shown a significant focus on personalization. And StandBy, which features its own elements of usefulness and personality, is a great addition, especially if you've been looking for a smart display that can help keep a tab on activities yet merge well into a workspace or bedroom.

As a Staff Writer at MUO, Aryan’s work focuses on writing concise yet informative articles covering smartphones, wearables, gaming consoles, and more.

He aims to capture and deliver the often-missed minute details to help you understand devices better. Enabling this is his experience using some of the latest hardware from the likes of Apple, Google, and Samsung since 2019.

