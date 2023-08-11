Amazon Fire HD 8 lineup updated with faster processors and Tap to Alexa – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com









Michail 21 September 2022

Amazon Tablets Announcement

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet lineup is now updated for 2022 featuring three new versions that all come with a thinner and lighter design, 30% faster processors and more storage. Tap to Alexa is another neat new feature that lets users interact with the digital assistant without voice commands. You get an app icon that opens up several commands like setting up an alarm, timer or asking for the weather.



Amazon Fire HD 8 lineup for 2022

The display on all three is still an 8-inch panel of 1024 x 600 px resolution with some thick surrounding bezels. The standard Fire HD 8 and the Kids Edition come with 2GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage which is expandable via the microSD slot. They also sport two 2MP cameras – one of the front and one on the back. Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes bundled with a shockproof casing and a two-year worry-free guarantee as well as a one-year subscription to Amazon’s Kids Plus service.

Fire HD 8 Plus adds 3GB RAM compared to the 2GB on the regular model as well as a more capable 5MP rear camera. You also get faster wired charging at up to 15W provided you have the right adapter and cable as well as support for wireless charging. Battery life on all three tablets is rated at 13 hours of mixed usage.



The new Amazon Kindle HD 8 lineup

Amazon Fire HD 8 comes in black, blue and pink colors. The 2/32GB versions with ads starts at $99.99/€114.99/£99.99. The Fire HD 8 Plus starts at $119.99/€119.99/£109.99. The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes in blue, pink and violet and starts at $149.99/€134.99/£149.99. All three are available for pre-order today while shipments are expected to start in October.

Why do they releasing these as hd8, cant they give it a new name or something. How is anyone suppose to know its a new version …

As I stated in my past comments Amazon Fire tablets are the entry-level ones. If you're looking to start using tablets without draining your wallet the new HD 8 Plus is not a bad deal. At least the processor is a bit better and (finally!) has …

They don't use the "HD" moniker for the Fire 7, which is the only one that has a 1024 x 600 display. The HD 8 has a 1280 x 800 display (supporting 720p) while the HD 10 has a 1920 x 1280 display (supporting 1080p).

