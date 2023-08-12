The Clearing | Disney Australia & New Zealand | Disney Australia – Disney Australia









“The Clearing” is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller ‘In The Clearing’ by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world.

When a local girl goes missing, it triggers a woman’s memories from her childhood as a member of The Kindred – one of the few female-led cults in history. Based on the crime thriller by J.P. Pomare, this exclusive original series follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future. “The Clearing” is an emotional and psychological thriller that burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare.

Now streaming on Disney+.

Teresa Palmer and Mark Coles Smith in the Disney+ Australian Original Series, THE CLEARING.

Miranda Otto in the Disney+ Australian Original Series, THE CLEARING.

Claudia Karvan in the Disney+ Australian Original Series, THE CLEARING.

Teresa Palmer in the Disney+ Australian Original Series, THE CLEARING.

Erroll Shand, Miranda Otto and Guy Pearce in the Disney+ Australian Original Series, THE CLEARING.

