Binance.US to delist digital asset tokens TRON, Spell – Reuters.com









Binance logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) – The U.S. arm of cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it will remove digital asset tokens TRON and Spell from its trading platform, sending the prices of both down sharply on Wednesday.

Binance.US said the move was the result of a periodic review and that factors it regularly considers can include trading volume and liquidity, changes in a token's risk profile or evidence of fraud or unethical conduct, among others.

The TRON token fell nearly 5% against the U.S. dollar after the announcement, which was posted on Twitter and the Binance.US website, while the much smaller Spell token fell more than 5%, based on data from CoinMarketCap.

The two tokens will be de-listed on April 18, Binance.US said. Withdrawals of both will remain open, but trading and deposits will close.

Justin Sun, founder of the TRON token, told Reuters in a text message that the impact would be "relatively small".

"Binance.US trading volume is less than $1 million per day. TRX's current trading volume is $400 million," said Sun, using the token's ticker symbol. Sun was accused of fraud by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last month.

Sun has previously said the SEC's "complaint lacks merit", and that the SEC's framework for regulating digital assets "is still in its infancy and is in need of further development".

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Spell representatives.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

While the market mostly shrugged off President Joe Biden's move to prohibit some U.S. technology investments in China, U.S. investors said they were worried Beijing would retaliate or pull back from buying American technology.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved

source







