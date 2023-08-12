How to Mirror Your iPhone Screen on a Computer Without an Emulator – The Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!

The government could bring in a specific digital competition law to regulate big tech, said people aware of the matter. The corporate affairs ministry is mulling a separate legislation instead of tweaking the existing Competition Act, which was amended recently, they said.

Automakers that have qualified for the ₹25,938 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector have flagged problems with the calculation of local value addition.

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill that the Rajya Sabha cleared on Wednesday will make social media companies operating in India more accountable, boost the business of the IT industry and change the way organisations process data of Indians, minister for electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The exemptions that are given to the government under the proposed law are far fewer than what the European privacy law provides, he told Aashish Aryan & Surabhi Agarwal in an interview.

