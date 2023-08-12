How to Mirror Your iPhone Screen on a Computer Without an Emulator – The Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
The government could bring in a specific digital competition law to regulate big tech, said people aware of the matter. The corporate affairs ministry is mulling a separate legislation instead of tweaking the existing Competition Act, which was amended recently, they said.
Automakers that have qualified for the ₹25,938 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector have flagged problems with the calculation of local value addition.
The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill that the Rajya Sabha cleared on Wednesday will make social media companies operating in India more accountable, boost the business of the IT industry and change the way organisations process data of Indians, minister for electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The exemptions that are given to the government under the proposed law are far fewer than what the European privacy law provides, he told Aashish Aryan & Surabhi Agarwal in an interview.
(Catch all the US News, UK News, Canada News, International Breaking News Events, and Latest News Updates on The Economic Times.)
Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily International News Updates.
ETPrime stories of the day
Manjushree to Manyavar: Kedaara Capital’s bountiful tryst with consumer bets
The house that Jain built: Can the right cocktail of portfolio help B9 Beverages turn in a profit?
Why investors should shed fancy for REITs and explore the cornucopia of dividend-yielding stocks
PM reminds Cong of Nehru’s 1962 speech
PM’s jibe at Rahul over ‘Dil-Dimaag’
It signifies ‘limitless possibilities’: N Chandra
PM Modi talks on Manipur violence in LS
Modi mocks Oppnn’s ‘INDIA’ allaince
PM’s reply to No-Trust Motion in LS
‘Congress ke paas na neeti hai…’
PM Modi’s advice to stock market investors
PM Modi’s jibe at Oppn: ‘When you bring…’
‘Gud ka gobar karne mai…’: PM in LS
POWERED BY
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model,ESTER Exi – CAI18ER3R32F0,White)
33%
OFF
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Prism Silver, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 120Hz sAMOLED Display | 50MP Triple No Shake Cam | 6000 mAh Battery | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Android 13 | Without Charger
19%
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 14″ (35.56cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.41Kg), 82H701DNIN
41%
OFF
IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)
8%
OFF
Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)
20%
OFF
Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) 6.2L water purifier,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes
41%
OFF
Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch-AX1343
40%
OFF
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Upto 60 Hours Playback, ASAP Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing and Bluetooth v5.0(Navy Blue)
70%
OFF
Trending Now
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Definitions
Top Slideshow
Top Videos
Top Searched Companies
Top Prime Articles
Private Companies
Top Commodities
Top Story Listing
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in
How to Mirror Your iPhone Screen on a Computer Without an Emulator – The Economic Times
Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!