Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility at SMD | Science … – Science@NASA









SMD aims to create an environment where each team member is valued for their diversity of thought, unique background and whole selves. And larger still, our desire is that all science funded by NASA, regardless of where it is performed, is comprised of teams that reflects the Nation and share our values.

As indicated in the NASA Science Plan and reflecting NASA’s Core Value of Inclusion, the Science Mission Directorate is committed to actualizing an environment where Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) principles are ways of working and being.

We recognize that there are barriers and obstacles that historically marginalized groups face societally and in the workplace. We are committed to relieving these inequities with boldness and forward-learning practices – for systemic and lasting change, and recognize the constant need to continue to iterate and evolve. We are eager to share progress and create opportunities for dialogue with the community on progress and continued challenges to furthering IDEA throughout our work.

This page is a work in progress and will continue to be updated to share SMD’s efforts towards IDEA.

SMD developed and launched its own IDEA-focused strategy in February 2022. While distinguishable from the broader agency’s NASA’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility (DEIA) plan, the IDEA strategy is congruent with the larger plan’s goals. The IDEA strategy is action-oriented and agile. Developed with the awareness that full IDEA maturation occurs in a 3–5-year timeframe, this 2022 –2023 strategy selects priority areas based on SMD’s existing efforts and progress. The plan addresses both internal areas of focus within SMD’s workforce and work environment as well as priority areas in our work with the science community.

SMD’s cross-cutting IDEA Working Group is comprised of internal staff from all of our science divisions and serves as our central body for regularly communicating IDEA-related challenges, actions and solutions. The Working Group implements and coordinates initiatives in support and within alignment of SMD’s strategies and NASA goals; ensuring measurable outcomes and progress towards metrics of success from each of the IDEA strategic priority-aligned subgroups.

For questions about SMD’s IDEA initiatives or internal working group, please reach out to hq-smd-idea@mail.nasa.gov.

SMD's science divisions are implementing numerous IDEA-related efforts that focus on the priority needs within the science disciplines, including both internal and external areas.





