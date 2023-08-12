3 best Netflix shows to watch (and 2 to skip) on New Year's Day 2022 – Netflix Life









Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis in episode ÒWhiteÓ of Kaleidoscope. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

On New Year’s Day, you’re either going to be super tired from staying up late to watch the ball drop, or you’re going to have an annoying headache (for… reasons). That means, you’re going to need some Netflix shows to keep you company as you ease into the new year.

There are so many incredible binge-watches from the past year to revisit or finally get around to watching, but there are also plenty of recent Netflix releases to add to your watch list. From comedies to thrillers, there’s something for everyone to be entertained on Jan. 1.

In addition to the Netflix originals currently burning up the top 10 ranking, the streamer will also start streaming a fan-favorite medical drama from the small screen. Consider your New Year’s Day binge-list sorted for a simple holiday Sunday at home.

Here are three Netflix shows you can’t miss on New Year’s Day and a couple shows you don’t have to rush to watch on the first day of 2023, beginning below with Emily in Paris.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy in episode 305 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Watch! The third season of Emily in Paris might have premiered ahead of Christmas, but that doesn’t mean it’s less of a must-watch in the new year. You’ll be hard pressed to find a Netflix show as cozy and bingeable than Emily in Paris for an easy day inside. Also, while making your new year’s resolutions, take a cue from Emily on what not to do.

Skip! The latest season of Netflix’s true crime documentary series I Am a Killer follows more death row inmates as they give firsthand accounts of the murders they have committed. It’s currently ranking high on the top 10 Netflix shows chart, but it might not be the lighthearted watch you want the day after staying up late on New Year’s Eve.

Watch! If there’s one New Year’s Day release to check out, it’s the new Netflix original anthology series Kaleidoscope. The mystery-thriller series, which contains eight episodes, streams differently for each viewer. It’s a first-of-its-kind series on Netflix to attempt non-linear storytelling, and it’s the perfect binge for Jan. 1.

Skip! The Recruit starring Noah Centineo arrived in mid-December as one of the last Netflix original series to make its debut in 2022, and it’s proven a hit for the streamer so far. Centineo’s star power and the mystery-thriller element of the charming spy series has kept it in the top 10 since its premiere. But The Recruit might not be the best post-NYE binge-watch.

Watch! The only show featured on this list that isn’t a Netflix original, New Amsterdam’s first season arrives on Netflix ahead of the NBC’s medical drama’s series finale on Jan. 17, 2023. For now, it’s the only season of New Amsterdam coming to Netflix, but it’s the most opportune time to see how the series began before it comes to an official end.

What Netflix shows will you be watching on New Year’s Day? Share your picks in the comments!

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on Netflix and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2023 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source







