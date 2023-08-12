Solana (SOL) Price Prediction; TMS Network ICO (TMSN) And … – NewsBTC









Since there is an uptick in activities in the crypto market, many projects have become good for investment. But to gain returns, investors are preferring the new project, TMS Network (TMSN), over long-standing cryptos like Solana (SOL) or Avalanche (AVAX).

Solana (SOL) has announced that it has fixed the issues with its validator nodes that were causing transactional delays, and network outages. The news has brought some relief to Solana (SOL) users who were facing problems in executing transactions on the network. Solana (SOL) has been working on upgrading its network since its 11th network downtime occurred on February 25. Solana (SOL) is a popular network that is currently ranked 12th by market capitalization. Solana (SOL) boasts of itself as a blockchain platform that offers high transaction speed, and can run high-end decentralized apps (dApps). The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 8% in the last seven days. However, on the monthly chart, Solana (SOL) is still down by 4%. Consequently, Solana (SOL) is currently being traded at $20.81, which is 92% below its peak of $260.06.

Avalanche (AVAX) is an open, programmable smart contract platform that was built to facilitate the creation of decentralized applications (dApps). Due to its faster speed and low transaction fees, Avalanche (AVAX) has become quite popular in the DeFi sector. In recent times, Avalanche (AVAX) has gained big from its partnerships. Over the past few months, Avalanche (AVAX) has joined hands with Amazon Web Service, e-sports giant TSM, and Chainlink (LINK) for the development, and expansion of the Web3 arena. Subsequently, the trading volume on the Avalanche (AVAX) network has increased, causing a rise in its market capitalization and value. The price of Avalanche (AVAX) has jumped by 7% in the last seven days. As a result, Avalanche (AVAX) currently trades at $17.05, which is 88.34% below its all-time high of $146.22.

TMS Network (TMSN) utilizes blockchain technology to support crypto traders with its unique business plan. TMS Network (TMSN) has been developed on a state-of-the-art decentralized protocol that facilitates the online trading of digital assets, including stocks, Forex, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs.

TMS Network (TMSN) permits the online trading of several digital assets; hence, it can sustain enough liquidity on the platform. TMSN is the native cryptocurrency of the platform, fueling the entire ecosystem of TMS Network. TMS Network (TMSN) has also innovated a new market mechanism related to revenue sharing. Under this, all TMSN token holders will be receiving a portion of the revenue, which the platform will earn through transaction fees.

TMS Network (TMSN)has won the trust of investors by facilitating transparent, and error–free trade activities. TMS Network (TMSN) is also armed with an easy-to-navigate user interface. Notably, all financial transactions on this blockchain network are run by its smart contracts. The deployment of smart contracts has also kept the middlemen away from the network.

TMS Network’s impressive quality is its scalability, which helps the platform manage a rising number of trade activities without compromising its speed. TMS Network (TMSN) aids individuals through its various educational resources, such as trading signals and market analysis. TMS Network (TMSN) is currently in the second stage of its presale phase while registering an increase of about 1200% from its initial price of $0.0047. At present, a TMSN token is available to purchase at $0.039. The platform has raked in around $3.25 million in just a few weeks of its launch. According to experts, the coming weeks are more promising for $TMSN token holders.



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

