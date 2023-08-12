Happymod in Free Fire: Is it legal? – Sportskeeda









Free Fire is immensely popular among battle royale enthusiasts because of its unique elements like character abilities, pets and more. The game is very competitive, and enjoys a decent eSports scene.

Some players take the game to their heart, and do everything that they can to reach the topmost tier and beat their peers at the game. Few of them even start using modded applications.

Several newer players of the Free Fire community are unaware of the consequences of using these mods. They are usually misguided, and they wander-off on the wrong path of using mods and hacks. However, many players, despite knowing about the repercussions, use illegal applications, scripts, and tools.

In this article, we discuss the ramifications of using happymod in Free Fire.

Happymod is the modified version of the game client, which provides the players with several illicit features, including the aimbot and ESP. Several videos and websites claim that this mod works and is helpful in levelling up.

The use of this mod APK is called blatant hacking. Even if it works, the players should not use this mod as it is unethical and illegal.

According to Garena Free Fire’s official website, cheating is defined as “Using third-party software, modifying the game client, or using the modified client to perform any function that wouldn’t be possible otherwise.”

The happymod falls in this category, and hence, is deemed illegal. Garena Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating, and the users will be permanently suspended from the game for violating it.

The Anti-Hack FAQ also states that devices that are used for cheating will also be banned, and the users will not be able to use that device for playing Free Fire even with other accounts.

