Best tablets for reading – CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna
/ Essentials
If you are trying to read more this year, you may want to invest in a reading tablet. Reading tablets and e-readers offer the convenience and portability of a tablet with easy access to a huge library of e-books. Some are even designed to mimic the experience of reading paperback books.
Top products in this article
Best Kindle reading tablet: Kindle (2022), $100
Best iPad for reading: Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $440 and up (reduced from $449)
Best Android tablet for most people: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $779
Using a tablet for reading makes it easy to read on the go and quickly access a ton of popular books. You can instantly download books from the Kindle library or Apple Books app to easily find books to read. If you plan to read multiple books per month, you may want to subscribe to Kindle Unlimited to gain access to unlimited e-books and audiobooks from the Kindle Unlimited library for $10 per month.
Keep reading to find the best tablets for reading in 2023.
Amazon Kindles are often considered the best tablet for reading ebooks, as they offer the most paper-like experience. If you’re looking for a dedicated reading tablet and don’t care as much about streaming or getting work done on your device, a Kindle is an excellent choice.
The basic Amazon Kindle e-reader is the lightest and most compact Kindle. It features a six-inch 300 ppi high-resolution display designed to provide a glare-free, paper-like experience. It offers 16 GB of storage and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge.
Amazon Kindle (2022), $100
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle models. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $140
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers everything in the Kindle Paperwhite, plus wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light, and 32 GB of storage.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, $190
This new Kindle features a larger 10.2-inch screen and a stylus for note-taking or drawing. This makes it a superior option for students, business professionals and artists who want a portable e-reader with an option for taking notes on the go.
Kindle Scribe, $340
The super-thin and light Oasis has the most features of any of the Kindles. It has a larger screen; auto-adjusting light sensors; page-turn buttons; and an automatic, rotating page orientation. Unlike the Kindle Paperwhite, it’s made of glass and aluminum. As for color, you can choose from champagne gold or graphite.
Amazon Kindle Oasis (8GB, ad-supported), $250
The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads, or videos like other tablets to reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from including solid colors and fun prints.
Amazon Kindle Kids, $120
Apple iPads aren’t necessarily considered reading tablets, but you can definitely read on them. Apple iPads come with the Apple Books app, making them great for quickly downloading and reading ebooks.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $269 (reduced from $329)
The latest edition in Apple’s classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple’s True Tone technology. It has Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9’s A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance.
The iPad 10 also offers all-day battery life, so that you can read all day or bring it with you to school, work or on vacation without having to worry about plugging it in md-day.
Apple iPad 10th generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB), $440 and up (reduced from $449)
The latest iPad Pro comes with several major upgrades. One of the most notable changes is that the 2022 iPad Pros are equipped with the M2 chip, the same fast and powerful chip included in the latest MacBooks. The M2 chip makes this the fastest iPad yet — and an excellent choice for video editing, streaming or gaming.
Apple made some improvements to the writing and drawing experience on the new iPad Pros as well. When used with the Apple Pencil 2, the iPad Pro provides a more effortless experience. The Apple Pencil can now be detected up to 12 mm above the iPad Pro display, which allows users to draw with more precision and preview marks before they make them. It also makes it more efficient for the iPad to register handwriting and convert it to text with the Scribble app.
The new 11-inch iPad Pro comes in silver and space gray. Pricing varies based on storage and connectivity selections.
11″ Apple iPad Pro 4th generation (WiFi, 64 GB), $770 (reduced from $799)
Want a bigger screen? No problem. Apple also released a 12.9-inch model of the new iPad Pro. The larger model includes all of the same updates as the 11-inch iPad Pro, including the M2 chip.
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes in silver and space gray. You can choose from four storage options and can select either the cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity options.
12.9″ Apple iPad Pro 6th generation (Wi-Fi, 128 GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,099)
Walmart is rolling back the price of the 4.8-star-rated Apple iPad Air 5.
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Choose from five colors.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $400 (reduced from $499)
Amazon also has a good deal on the Wi-Fi and cellular model with 64 GB of storage. Choose from four colors.
Apple iPad Mini 6 with cellular connectivity (64 GB), $599 (reduced from $649)
Amazon Fire tablets are another great budget-friendly option for reading.
The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.
Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet’s lock screen. The ad-free models don’t have these lock screen ads — a better choice for those who are gift shopping.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $60 (reduced from $100)
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 64 GB), $90 (reduced from $130)
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $75 (reduced from $115)
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 64 GB), $105 (reduced from $145)
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.
Amazon also claims the Fire HD8 Plus is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021), as measured in tumble tests.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a great deal at only $20 more than the standard model. It comes in a dimpled gray finish with two storage options: 32GB or 64GB. It’s scheduled for release on Oct. 19, though you can preorder now.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $80 (reduced from $120)
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 32 GB), $95 (reduced from $135)
The new Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.
The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $100 (reduced from $150)
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (64 GB), $130 (reduced from $180)
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $100 (reduced from $150)
Explore the best Android reading tablets from Samsung.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience. It offers an 11-inch tablet screen size and a clear HD display for reading. The tablet also comes with an S Pen.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $779
The top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is another great multi-use tablet for reading and work. It comes with a massive 14.6-inch screen (120 Hz), an ultra-wide dual front camera that records video in 4K and an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.
An S Pen is included.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, $971 (reduced from $1,037)
Walmart is an excellent place to shop for budget reading tablet options. Some of the best reading tablets at Walmart include the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and Onn tablet.
The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $199
Onn is the best tablet at Walmart if you’re on a tight budget. This affordable tablet is great for casual users that want to read ebooks, surf the watch, stream content and check their emails.
The Onn tablet comes in three sizes to choose from based on whether you prefer a large or small display size.
7″ Onn tablet (32 GB), $59
8″ Onn tablet (32 GB), $79
10.1″ Onn tablet (32 GB), $99
The Lenovo tab M10 is a 10.1-inch HD tablet offering top-notch visual and audio capabilities. It includes parental controls, a built-in microphone and TUV-certified eye protection.
Lenovo tab M10 HD, $99 (reduced from $129)
The Samsung Galaxy tab a7 features an 8.7-inch display screen and an upgraded metal frame. It offers fast performance and a long-lasting battery, making it one of the best tablets under 200. The Samsung Galaxy tab a7 comes with 32 GB of memory.
Samsung Galaxy tab a7, $129 (reduced from $159)
First published on March 9, 2023 / 2:42 PM
