The Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) cryptocurrencies have been among the most volatile in the market for the past few months. Although 2023 has seen these coins make an impressive recovery to post impressive growth, crypto analysts are cautioning investors about their long-term investment plans on these Terra coins.
The high volatility of these coins and the lack of real development in the next few months are making them susceptible to massive price plunges. Will Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) struggle against Bitgert (BRISE) in Q1 2023? Well, this is highly possible, according to crypto analysts.
Bitgert has been one of the performing cryptocurrencies this year, and even last year, BRISE outperformed Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) in ecosystem growth and price performance. This is also expected to remain in the next few weeks.
The Bitgert project is going to dominate Terra coins in ecosystem growth, looking at the Q1 2023 milestone on the roadmap V2. The Bitgert team has already started developing multiple products that will launch during this period.
The Bitgert decentralized exchange might actually launch this month. However, it is the Bitgert decentralized marketplace that is going to make the biggest impact on this coin. In addition, the Brise team has continued to add more strategic partnerships.
The number of projects on the Brise chain is also projected to increase in 2023. These are developments that will make Bitgert easily dominate Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) in Q1 2023.
According to crypto analysts, Bitgert price performance in Q1 2023 will remain bigger than Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC). Looking at the 2023 price predictions, Brise has the potential to register a 1000% increase, with most of this growth likely to happen early this year.
This is because most disruptive products are launching in Q1, and their effects will also be felt most during this part of the year. Therefore, we might see Bitgert do +500% in Q1, which makes the coin grow bigger than Terra (LUNA) and LUNA Classic (LUNC) coins by several folds.
The bottom line is that Bitgert is a highly potent crypto coin that will outperform most of the big cryptocurrencies in the market this year. Crypto analysts believe that Bitgert will be most aggressive in Q1 2023. This is because most of the disruptive products will drop during this part of the year.
