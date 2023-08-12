6 Must-Watch OTT Releases: The Trial to Transformers Rise of the Beasts – Shows & movies that must be on your watchlist this weekend – OTTplay









Check out the list of top OTT releases to watch this weekend.

If you are looking for some entertainment options to watch this weekend, you are in luck as there are plenty of new movies and shows streaming on various OTT platforms. From Kajol’s courtroom drama The Trial to Transformers Rise of the Beasts, there is something for everyone. But here we have curated a list of some of the OTT releases this week that you must not miss.

The Trial: Disney+ Hotstar

Kajol makes her web series debut with The Trial, an adaptation of the award-winning American series The Good Wife. She plays Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer who has to balance her personal and professional life after her husband’s betrayal. The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey and Jisshu Sengupta. The Trial is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.

Kohrra: Netflix

‘Kohrra’ is ideal for you if you enjoy mystery and thriller shows. In it, Punjab police officers investigate the death of a young NRI in a distant location. The probe, however, sheds light on all of Punjab’s activity. The main actors are Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Manish Chaudhari, and Varun Badola. Netflix will start streaming Kohrra on July 15, 2023.

Ishq-e-Nadaan: Jio Cinema

The seasoned actors Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh reunite in Ishq-e-Nadaan after their 1990s television series Saans. Avishek Ghosh makes his directorial debut with “Ishq E Nadaan.” The plot follows the lovers’ journeys through companionship and unwavering love in this heartwarming romantic drama set in a busy city. The film also stars Lara Dutta, Samvedna Suwalka, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. On July 14, 2023, JioCinema will premiere the film.

Bird Box Barcelona: Netflix

David and Lex Pastor are the directors of the horror-sci-fi mystery film Bird Box Barcelona. The 2018 box office sensation post-apocalyptic horror thriller Bird Box is expanded in this film. In this suspenseful film, which stars Mario Casas as Sebastián, Georgina Campbell as Claire, and Diego Calva as Octavio, the population of the earth has been wiped off by an unknown force. Sebastián and his daughter, along with other survivors, wander the streets of Barcelona with their eyes hidden since everyone who sees this enigmatic thing commits suicide.

College Romance Season 4: SonyLIV

The fourth and final season of the teen comedy-drama “College Romance” is about to premiere. The show will showcase not just college life but also the gang’s relationship as they finally enter the real world, future aspirations, and self-discovery. The fourth season of The Viral Fever’s ‘College Romance,’ which is helmed by Ashutosh Pankaj, also has prominent performances by Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat, and Eklavey Kashyap. On Sony LIV, it will make its debut on July 14.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: Amazon Prime Video

With the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh installment, the Transformers universe keeps expanding. In the next film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Optimus Prime and the Autobots join forces with the Maximals, another formidable group, to defend Earth from a new danger. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the film stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, and Pete Davidson. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 16, 2023.

