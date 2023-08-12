How to download and read ePub titles on your Kindle – Good e-Reader









April 19, 2023



Amazon had earlier announced support for ePub on its Kindle e-reader devices. This had come as a huge surprise considering that the company had staunchly been opposing what otherwise happens to be the world’s most used e-book file formats. So, that should mean any e-book in the ePub file format would be easily recognizable on any Kindle device. Unfortunately, things aren’t as simple as it otherwise implies. This stems from the fact that the Kindles lack native support for the ePub format.

So, how to read an e-book in the ePub format on your Kindle device? Fortunately, there isn’t anything exotic that you need to do. Rather, as AndroidCentral mentioned, all that you have to do is send the particular e-book to the Kindle using the Send-to-Kindle feature. Here are the steps.

However, if you don’t want to install the Kindle app, you can still send an ePub file to your Kindle using your Android or iOS mobile device. For that, simply use the browser on your smartphone and select Desktop mode and go to amazon.com/sendtokindle. Thereafter, follow the steps listed earlier to send the ePub file.

