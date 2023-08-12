January 2023 Price Predictions: Bitgert (BRISE), Terra (LUNA), and … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
10 Analytical Skills You Need to Succeed in 2023 And Beyond
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Conflux (CFX), and Borroe ($ROE) – The Golden Trio Set to Dominate the August Crypto Rally
5 Best Robotics Jobs for the Top Future Robotics Careers
Revamped Statistics Policy: Big Data, AI, ML in Focus
The 10 Most Influential CTO’s To Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Influential CISOs to Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Promising AI Solution Providers of 2023
The 10 Most Influential Analytics Leader to Watch in 2023
The crypto market has been vibrant for the past 14 days, and looking at most of the cryptocurrencies, they have made some impressive gains this year. Bitcoin had reached $21k a few hours as of writing, while the global marketcap was approaching $1T. Bitgert (BRISE), Terra (LUNA), and LUNA Classic (LUNC) are also some of the cryptocurrencies that have done well this year.
But how will these coins do this January? Well, the crypto market still looks vibrant, and analysts believe that the bull run might continue for the next few days. Therefore, we might see Bitgert (BRISE), Terra (LUNA), and LUNA Classic (LUNC) post bigger upsurges in the next few days. Here are the price predictions for these coins this January:
The Bitgert price prediction is that the coin might increase 2X before the end of this month. This prediction is based on the many disruptive developments that the Bitgert team will release in the next few days. The Bitgert exchange android version will be out soon, and the Paybrise Shopify plug-in will also go live this month.
Bitgert coin is also expected to enjoy massive buying pressure as more news about the DEX and the decentralized marketplace is released. The Bitgert BRC20 blockchain adoption is also another reason why Bitgert might do 2X before the end of this month.
The price performance for the Terra (LUNA) this year has been impressive. The past 14 days have seen a 50% increase, according to CMC data. The past 7 days have registered a 41% spike, while in the last 24 hours of this writing, Terra (LUNA) had increased by 19%.
The price prediction is that Terra (LUNA) might do +70% before the end of January. Note that Terra (LUNA) has also been one of the most volatile coins in the market. Therefore, we might see it explode in the next few days and post a higher price before the end of the month.
The LUNA Classic has been one of the most bullish coins in the market this year. With a 24% increase in the past 14 days and 25% in the past 7 days, Terra Classic has been one of the most rewarding coins this year.
The price prediction is that LUNA Classic has the potential to deliver even bigger price growth in the next few days to end the month with a +40% price increase in the next few days. Therefore, Terra LUNA Classic might be one of the best performers if the market remains bullish.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
Home Latest News January 2023 Price Predictions: Bitgert (BRISE), Terra (LUNA), and … – Analytics...