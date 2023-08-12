Microsoft’s Surface Go 3 delivers full Windows 11 in an ultra-portable design at new low of $434 – 9to5Toys

Amazon is offering Microsoft Surface Go 3 8GB/128GB for $433.97 shipped. Normally $580 for this model, today’s deal comes in at $146 below the regular price and also beats our last mention from March by an additional $13. That makes today’s deal a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, too. While this tablet might not have the most power on the market, it does do something that most others on the market can’t: run desktop software. That’s right, the Surface Go 3 runs full Windows 11 and offers a full desktop experience on the go. As Microsoft’s “most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1” device, the Surface Go 3 will handle your lightweight needs at home or on-the-go. There’s an adjustable kickstand behind the 10.5-inch 220ppi touchscreen here which is how you interface with the tablet, though you can add a Type Cover or even Surface Pen as other input methods on this ultra-lightweight 1.2-pound tablet. It even has USB-C, 3.5mm headphone, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and microSD support. Head below for more.
Since you’re saving $146, why not reinvest $72 of that into making your Surface Go 3 experience better? Microsoft’s official Type Cover is available at Amazon for $72 and will make typing out notes, writing documents, or just browsing the web easier. You’ll get a full keyboard and trackpad here, with directional keys, a function row, and even media controls, making this a solid option for your on-the-go setup.
If you need a bit more power, then consider Acer’s Swift X creator laptop that’s on sale for a new low of $630. Coming in at $270 off its normal going rate, you’ll find a Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics card packed in here. Ready to handle your creator needs, as well as some light gaming, this laptop packs a punch for its price point and would be a solid choice if you need a bit more oomph than the Surface Go 3 offers above.
The most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1 is perfect for your everyday tasks, homework, and play. Designed to light up the best of Windows 11, Surface Go 3 is optimized for digital pen and touch, with a choice of a faster Intel® Pentium® or Intel® Core™ i3 processor, plus all-day battery, tablet-to-laptop versatility, and comprehensive Microsoft security.
