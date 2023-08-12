Live coverage: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from … – Spaceflight Now









Watch a replay of our live coverage of the countdown and launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the ViaSat 3 Americas broadband satellite. Text updates will appear automatically below; there is no need to reload the page. Follow us on Twitter.





With plans to put 11 new-generation communications satellite on SpaceX’s next Falcon 9 rocket launch, Orbcomm has moved first in line on the launch company’s manifest after a failure in June. Orbcomm’s CEO, Marc Eisenberg, spoke with Spaceflight Now’s Stephen Clark after announcing his firm’s launch plans.

The mobile platform intended to carry NASA’s Space Launch System will trek to the mega-rocket’s launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida as soon as Thursday, before heading inside the spaceport’s huge Vehicle Assembly Building for the first time next month.

SpaceX launch crews rolled out the company’s next Falcon 9 rocket to pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, then lifted the two-stage launcher vertical for a hold-down engine firing Thursday in preparation for launch next week with a South Korean-owned commercial communications satellite.

