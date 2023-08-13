10 of the best free eBooks available with your Amazon Prime … – About Amazon.co.uk









Prime Reading and Amazon First Reads allow readers to discover new books and authors at no additional cost to their Prime membership. Literary trendsetters can gain access to new books before they publish with Amazon First Reads, a Prime member reading benefit that offers early access to a selection of new books one month before they officially publish. For those who are always looking for their next great read, Prime Reading offers a varied selection of thousands of books, magazines, comics, short reads, audiobooks, and other material at no additional cost to their Prime membership.

To celebrate World Book Day, we’ve collected some of the best books you can dive into for free with Prime, from edge-of-your-seat thrillers to ground-breaking non-fiction.



Crime, Mystery & Thriller



The Jigsaw Man, Nadine Matheson

When bodies start washing up along the banks of the River Thames, D.I. Henley fears it is the work of Peter Olivier, the notorious Jigsaw Killer. But it can’t be him; Olivier is already behind bars, and Henley was the one who put him there. Follow the DI Henley on an investigation into a string of murders along the River Thames that will push her to her limits.

We Begin at the End , Chris Whitaker

Thirty years ago, Vincent King became a killer.

Now, he’s been released from prison and is back in his hometown of Cape Haven, California. Not everyone is pleased to see him. Like Star Radley – his ex-girlfriend and sister of the girl he killed. A multiple award-winner, including The Crime Writers’ Association Gold Dagger Award, for Best Crime Novel of the Year 2021.

The Virgin Suicides, Jeffrey Eugenides

Adapted into a film by Sofia Coppola and starring Kirsten Dunst, this hypnotic and unforgettable novel of five Lisbon sisters – beautiful, eccentric, and obsessively watched by the entire neighbourhood – and the men that once loved them from afar, as they try to understand why all five girls took their own lives. A coming-of-age story unlike any before it.

The Reading List, Sara Nisha Adams

For two strangers, friendship is only a page away. When Mukesh skips out on his daily routine and visits the local library, he meets Aleisha – a reluctant librarian and the keeper of a curious reading list, with nine mysterious titles on it. Story by story, two lonely souls discover a fresh chance at life in this heart-lifting novel from Sara Nisha Adams.

Into Shadow collection, various authors

Some truths are carefully concealed; others are merely forgotten. In this spellbinding collection of Amazon Original Stories, Tomi Champion-Adeyemi, Lev Grossman, Alix E. Harrow, Tamsyn Muir, Garth Nix, Nghi Vo, and Veronica G. Henry create characters who venture into the depths where others fear to tread. But when forbidden knowledge is the ultimate power, how far can they go before the darkness consumes them?

The Lord of the Rings, J.R.R. Tolkien

In a sleepy village in the Shire, a young hobbit is entrusted with an immense task. He must make a perilous journey across Middle-earth, to destroy the Ruling Ring of Power – the only thing that prevents the Dark Lord Sauron’s evil dominion. J.R.R. Tolkien’s genre-defining trilogy, and his first venture into Middle-earth The Hobbit, are free to read with Prime Reading.

Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe

One night in December 1972, Jean McConville, a mother of ten, was abducted from her home in Belfast and never seen alive again.

Her disappearance would haunt her orphaned children, the perpetrators of the brutal crime and a whole society in Northern Ireland for decades.

Dopesick, Beth Macy

Now an acclaimed Disney+ TV series, Dopesick is Beth Macy’s shocking investigation into America’s opioid crisis.

By detailing the corporation-encouraged prescription of OxyContin across small towns in the US, the story of a nation enslaved to drugs is revealed with a relentless, thrilling pace.

Let’s Not Be Friends, Phoebe MacLeod

The course of true love never did run smooth, but with Phoebe MacLeod it always gets a second chance. City girl Sophie has got the perfect life – married to landed gentry and living like an aristocrat – until she catches her adulterous new husband with the stable girl. Told by her mother-in-law to just “get on with it”, Sophie resolves to get the life she truly deserves – with a few bumps in the road along the way. Perfect for fans of Jo Watson, Mhairi McFarlane and Portia MacIntosh.

The Seven Sisters, Lucinda Riley

The first in the enormously popular series from Lucinda Riley, The Seven Sisters follows Maia D’Aplièse and her sisters as they gather at the home of their late, billionaire father – Pa Salt.

Each sister is handed a tantalising clue to their true heritage – a clue which takes Maia across the world to a crumbling mansion in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, where she must discover the history of the mansion, and the love between an aristocrat and a young sculptor. The first three books from this series are available for free on Prime Reading.

Looking to expand your library further? Kindle Unlimitedis a subscription service that offers readers access to more than 1 million eBooks, as well as magazines, audiobooks, and short stories, for £9.49 a month.

source







