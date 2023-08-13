Price Prediction: Binance Coin (BNB) and Avalanche (AVAX … – The Portugal News









Read today’s Portuguese stories delivered to your email.

The crypto market lost billions of money when it crashed recently. Due to this, many cryptos suffered a severe backlash. This includes the top blockchains, such as Ethereum, and many others, like Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Coin (BNB). However, even in such critical times, there are still some cryptos worth investing in, such as Uwerx, owing to their growing value and incomparable tenacity.

By Advertiser, in Crypto · 14 Apr 2023, 14:31 · 0 Comments

Let us dive deeper to know why investors are now turning towards Uwerx over other deteriorating cryptos, like Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Coin (BNB).

Avalanche (AVAX)



Avalanche (AVAX) is a crypto based on blockchain that helps people create, run, and manage dApps (decentralized applications). It was created to make dApps and smart contracts faster and easily accessible.

Avalanche (AVAX) has recently gone through a massive decline of over 91% in 2022 due to the downfall of the Terra ecosystem and tightening monetary conditions. Currently, it is priced at $18.70 with a trading volume of $402, 167,655.

Experts predict that Avalanche (AVAX) will fall even more in 2023. Therefore, they advise investors to stay away from this crypto till it becomes stable.

Binance Coin (BNB)



Binance Coin (BNB) is an ERC-20 token on the blockchain of Ethereum. It was initially made to obtain funds for the crypto exchange, Binance. But, later on, its use cases increased.

Now, Binance Coin (BNB) can be used to pay for goods and services, transaction charges on Binance Smart Chain, lottery tickets, virtual gifts, entertainment purposes, travel purposes, etc. The token can also be used for investing in exchange-traded funds and can be put as collateral for getting loans on some platforms.

Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped heavily in recent months. It is at its lowest since July and is predicted to drop even more. Currently Binance Coin (BNB) is priced at $324.24 with a trading volume of $457,491,678.

Market participants are hesitant to invest in this crypto and opting to invest in more viable projects, like Uwerx.





Uwerx (WERX)



Uwerx is the first blockchain-based platform for freelancers worldwide. It is set to disrupt the world of freelancing as it gets ready to battle the titans of the online freelancing world; Upwork and Fiverr. WERX is the official coin of Uwerx, which is on its way to becoming a blue-chip crypto platform. Uwerx will offer a flat fee of 1% compared to the 20% charged by the well-known freelance platforms, Upwork and Fiverr. This is one of the primary advantages of Uwerx. Apart from this, it has many great features as it offers:

● Better security and trust

● More transparency with blockchain-stored records

● Protection of intellectual property rights

● Gamification and incentives for freelancers to earn more

● Integration with popular communications and collaboration tools such as Slack, Asana and Trello.

Why Should You Invest in Uwerx (WERX)?



Experts believe that investing in a crypto that is in its presale stage can prove to be lucrative. Thus, Uwerx is set to present a promising investment opportunity for market participants looking to buy into a future blue-chip crypto at inexpensive prices.

Currently priced at $0.0065 in its presale Uwerx is most likely to become a leading force in the freelancing industry, leaving behind traditional freelancing websites like Upwork.

The price of Uwerx is projected to touch $2.60 by the mid of 2023, as per market analysts. Furthermore, this platform has been audited by InterFi Network and Solidproof, which is a positive sign of peace and security for potential investors.

Uwerx is a better option compared to Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Coin (BNB) since experts believe it will most likely increase by 6,000%. On the other hand, Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Coin (BNB) are experiencing fluctuations and are predicted to fall even more in 2023, owing to issues like the Avalanche scandal and FTX shutdown in the recent past.

Thus, investing in WERX is a wise choice with its potential for significant gains, reduced fees, and robust security. Uwerx presents a great opportunity to get into a future blue-chip cryptocurrency in 2023. Investors can a taste of the action by following the links below:

Presale: invest.uwerx.network

Telegram: https://t.me/uwerx_network

Twitter: https://twitter.com/uwerx_network

Website: https://www.uwerx.network/

Share this article: Share







We are proud to provide our readers from around the world with independent, honest and unbiased news for free – both online and in print.

Our dedicated team supports the local community, foreign residents and visitors of all nationalities through our newspaper, website, social media and our newsletter.

We appreciate that not everyone can afford to pay for our services but if you are able to, we ask you to support The Portugal News by making a contribution – no matter how small.

You can change how much you give or cancel your contributions at any time.

Be the first to comment on this article



































Send us your comments or opinion on this article.

Reaching over 400,000 people a week with news about Portugal, written in English, Dutch, German, French, Swedish, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Romanian, Turkish and Chinese.

+351 282 341 100

(Chamada para a rede fixa nacional)

info@theportugalnews.com

source







