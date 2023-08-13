Avalanche Price Prediction: Is AVAX Coin Price Looking To Jump … – The Coin Republic









Avalanche is a layer one blockchain network which functions as a platform for dapps and custom networks. AVAX is one of the biggest ethereum rival. Recently they have partnered with Alibaba cloud to offer Node as a service. One of the other implication of their partnership is that the developers can launch validator nodes without other setup requirement.Meanwhile, as per Defi lama Avalanche has seen a drop in Total value locked. It has seen a decrease from $9 Billion to $850 million. It has seen a drop of over 85% from its all time high and has an ROI of 2600%

AVAX is currently ranked 18th in the crypto verse and has a market cap of $4.1 Billion. Volume of the asset price has seen a drop of over 25% in the intraday session. Volume to market cap ratio of the asset suggests a consolidated trend.

The weekly technical chart of the Avalanche suggests a weak downside trend. On coming to the daily chart the asset price is trading near the value of $13 with a gain of 3%. The upside trend for the AVAX price can see a halt near $18. Meanwhile a bounceback in price can be seen near $10. The asset price is currently trading below the value of 50 and 100 Daily Moving Average. There can be a negative crossover which can push the price down in the future.

RSI of the asset price is near 48 with a small positive slope. The overall sentiment of the RSI is bullish.

Avax has recently partnered with alibaba cloud to offer node as a service. AVAX coin price is currently seeing a downside trend but can move to a new high in the future.

Major Resistance:$20

Major Support: $10

The views and opinions stated by the author, or any people named in this article, are for informational ideas only, and they do not establish financial, investment, or other advice. Investing in or trading crypto assets comes with a risk of financial loss.

