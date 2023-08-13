Best Amazon Echo Alexa smart speakers 2023: Echo Dot to Echo … – The Independent









From the Echo Dot to the Echo Show, we review all the different voice-assisted gadgets

Alexa comes in display and screen-free versions

Surely, Amazon couldn’t have known in 2014 that it would be about to transform a name ranked 32nd in popularity into the most commonly shouted name in living rooms across the globe. But that’s what it did when it launched a little smart speaker called the Amazon Echo. Almost ten years on, and Alexa really has become a household name.

Since the original Echo rolled out, Alexa smart speakers have become the centrepiece to every smart home, and Amazon has since made one for every room, be that the kitchen or the bedroom.

It started with a series of smaller, more budget-friendly Amazon Echo devices, called Echo Dots; then came the series of smart displays with screens, called Echo Shows. These were closely followed by the best-sounding Amazon Echo in the Echo Studio, with the company even venturing into making an Amazon Echo device for the car.

While Amazon experimented with other Amazon Echo gadgets, including a weird little device called the Amazon Echo Look, which was a hands-free fashion and styling assistant, it’s the original Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show and Echo Studio which have stayed the course.

But with so many Alexa-enabled smart speakers floating around, it’s hard to know which one is right for you. We’ve put them to the test to help you choose the ideal smart companion.

We’ve been using these Alexa devices in our home for the past couple of months. From playing music, audiobooks and games to streaming content, reading recipes from afar and making voice and video calls with friends and family.

We’ve also considered the design, specs, audio quality and performance of the device. We’ve thoroughly put these Amazon Echo devices through their paces to find out which one is right for you. Whether you want one for the living room, the kitchen, the bedroom or your tiny little office.

The Amazon Echo fourth-generation is the best all-round smart speaker. It’s not too big, not too small, has excellent sound and isn’t too expensive. It’s the first base Echo to change shape from its cylindrical forebears, taking on a more rounded spherical (and arguably more stylish) design, similar to the Echo Dot.

Our music on the Echo 4th gen sounded rich, detailed and oh, could it get loud. Featuring a 32.2mm driver unit and a neodymium magnet which helped really propel the bass in our favourite tracks. It supports lossless audio from Amazon Music HD and Tidal. It does only have one microphone, and sometimes struggled to pick up our voice from a considerable distance across the room.

The fourth-generation also has a built-in smart hub, so you can control Zigbee smart devices from the smart speaker without having to create a separate smart home skill or connect a separate smart hub. We were able to set up personalised voice recognition for each family member as well, and Alexa skills worked a dream.

Despite there being several flavours of Amazon Echo smart speaker, the original is still the best for most people in terms of sound, size, price and smarts. Now on its fourth generation, the base Amazon Echo sits neatly in every room, giving you Alexa without having to over-spend for a screen. The closest comparison would be the Echo Dot 5th gen (£54.99, Amazon.co.uk), which has smaller speakers and doesn’t have a Zigbee smart hub inside. You won’t be able to glance at it and see the time, however.

Cheap and cheerful. The Amazon Echo Dot is the baby in the Amazon Echo range, but don’t be deceived by its diminutive, spherical and slightly squat size – this speaker Alexifies every room in your home on a budget, while still delivering decent sound and good smarts.

In fact, the fifth-generation smart speaker has even better sound than all the Echo Dots that have come before it (a mean feat given how hard it is to eek good sound out of a small device). The sound still isn’t as good as it is on the base Echo 4th gen (£109.99, Amazon.co.uk) above, but the bass is noticeably thumpier in comparison to the previous Echo Dot. We also appreciate that the top of the speaker has tap functionality, so we can snooze our alarm in the morning without having to mumble “Alexa, snooze” whilst half-asleep.

There’s also a neat new indoor temperature sensor inside the latest Echo Dot, meaning it could turn on smart home devices by sensing the temperature inside our home. We were able to programme a routine so that it turned on the heater when it got too cold, for example. Pretty nifty.

And, although Amazon put an Eero wifi extender into the Echo Dot 5th generation, it seems like this is a US-only feature, though it’s unclear why. It makes the smart speaker a little less appealing to those in the UK, who miss out on a game-changing feature for those with spotty internet connection.

Need a cheap and small Alexa device that can be placed anywhere in your home and still deliver weather reports, set timers, play music, podcasts and the news? This is the Echo for you. Frequently on sale, it has even more functionality than before, with its temperature sensor, tap functionality and improved sound. That said, the sound isn’t excellent, so if you do want your tunes to pop, we’d opt for the Amazon Echo Studio (£219.99, Amazon.co.uk) or the fourth-generation base Amazon Echo.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is Amazon’s do-it-all smart display. It’s the mid-range speaker with a screen in the company’s Echo catalogue, featuring a bright 8in LCD ambient-sensing display that adjusted the brightness to our environment. Like all Echo Show devices, it’s touch-enabled, so you can control it via the screen or your voice.

It features an upgraded processor, so runs more smoothly and snappily in comparison to the first-generation model, and it has a better 13MP camera (a huge boost over the 1MP on the 1st gen). We’ve never looked better on an Echo video call. The camera can centre you in the frame, but it won’t pan and track you around the room like the Echo show 10. It doesn’t tilt either – a bit of a nuisance when following recipes.

There’s also a dual 2in speaker system. While our music sounded fairly decent, the soundstage isn’t the widest. We got better sound out of the Amazon Echo 4th gen, and it, on occasion, struggled to pick up our voice from across the room, potentially due to its rear-facing sloped design. But we loved that we could watch YouTube videos and Amazon Prime Video, see our reminders at a glance, and if we wanted, turn it into a digital photo frame.

Want a decent-sized Amazon Echo with a screen? The Echo Show 8 is well-priced, has a good display and camera for video calls, and is faster and more powerful than ever. If you want a camera that can follow you 360-degrees or a screen that can tilt, you’ll want to go for the Show 10 (£259.99, Amazon.co.uk). Otherwise, the 8in model will suit most households, and living rooms especially.

Move over Sonos, the Amazon Echo Studio is here, and it’s going to give you some competition in the audio department. This speaker is big. It’s tall, imposing and commands attention. It’s honestly so big that we didn’t have much room on a side table for anything else but the device.

It features an upward-firing driver inside its mesh, giving our music a wider and taller soundstage in terms of height, and with support for 3D audio tracks, Dolby Atmos-enabled and Sony Reality 360 Audio-enabled tracks, it sounded just that much sweeter with its encompassing immersion. And, if we wanted to pair it to our Fire TV Stick to improve our TV’s audio, we could do that, too.

The Amazon Echo Studio sounds impressive thanks to its five-speaker array. Our music came across loud, often refined and spread well throughout the room. The level of bass is extraordinarily – some would say excessively – good. It is occasionally overpowering when it comes to less bass-heavy tracks, so that’s something to be aware of, but with seven microphones, the Echo Studio always heard us, wherever we were in the room.

It’s a great speaker, works with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer, and adjusts sound to the acoustics of your room. The Alexa smarts really give it a boost. Plus, it’s got a Zigbee smart home hub, just like the base Echo 4th gen.

Audiophiles, this one’s for you. If you appreciate good sound and want your music to sound as crisp and sublime as possible, the Studio has you covered, with support for Dolby Atmos. The bass can be a little overpowering, however. Plus all that good audio is paired with Alexa smarts, so it can deliver all your weather reports, turn your smart lights on and off with Zigbee support, and handle all those inane questions.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the smallest smart display that Amazon makes. It has a fairly small 5.5in display, which we think makes it best-suited for bedside tables or in an office.

The 2MP camera for video calls is relatively dire, but it’s nice that you can make video calls at all at this price range. The speaker is also better than the Echo Dot, but only very slightly, with a good level of bass and clear audio. Don’t expect mind-blowing sound for an entry-level Amazon Echo.

And yes, the screen’s not as good as the one on the Echo Show 8 (£119.99, Amazon.co.uk), but you’re not going to want to use this for streaming content on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube anyway, it’s just way too small to view comfortably for an extended period of time. But, with a clock on full display and easily accessible reminders and news snippets, it makes an an excellent bedside companion. Plus, it’s neat to use as a digital photo frame.

This isn’t going to be your main Echo smart display, but more of a companion. It works as a great device for bedrooms, with its handy little screen, but if you want something more powerful – opt for the Echo Show 8 or Echo Show 10. If you just want an Echo where you can see the clock, and won’t use it to monitor your smart home or quickly glance at it to read weather reports, have a look at the Echo Dot with Clock (£64.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Find the Echo Dot appealing but want to be able to see the time at a glance? The inventively-titled Echo Dot with Clock gets you all of the smarts of the fifth-generation Echo Dot, including the temperature sensor, better bass and diminutive size, for just £10 extra.

But how different is it? While it looks and sounds exactly the same as the Echo Dot, it’s a hefty upgrade when compared to the previous version. Just like the older models, it features an LED display on the front which shows the time, but it’s not just a Dot with a Clock anymore.

It now features a gloriously big dot matrix display, so we could read weather reports on the ticker-like display, as well as the title of songs, the answer to quick sums, exchange rates and the indoor temperature, as well as cute smiley faces. It was surprisingly handy and, admittedly, fun for what it was. Again, the tap to snooze button is a game-changer, and its £10 LED display really does elevate this Echo Dot, making it our preferred small Alexa speaker.

This is another great little device for the bedroom. It’s not a full-on interactive display like an Echo Show, but it costs less and still gives you small read-outs at a glance. If you want a small Echo that can, really, be put anywhere, and like to get visual information as well as auditory, this is our preferred Echo Dot, and it’s not that much more expensive than the version without a clock.

Until December 2021, the Echo Show 10 was the most premium Echo Show smart display that Amazon had made. And despite being superseded by the Echo Show 15 (£269.99, Amazon.co.uk), that device is a whole new proposition, meaning the Echo Show 10 still deserves its premium title in 2023.

Featuring a large, 10in HD display, the Echo Show 10 is the only smart display that can tilt and rotate (nearly) 360-degrees. It’s not the prettiest thing in the world – it looks like an iPad has been glued onto a swivelling Echo 4th gen base, but it works well, constantly tracking every movement we made.

A little creepy, perhaps, but very useful when it came to following recipes or making video calls with its clear 13MP camera, pottering around the house and tidying up at the same time. You can turn this off, by the way, and tell it to only track you around the house when you want it to.

The speakers are housed on its base on the rear and deliver surprisingly clear and vibrant sound, with a good, rich sense of bass. Plus, it can also be used to stream content from Prime Video, Netflix and more. It’s more elegant than the Echo Show 8 because the screen will always be facing you when you’re watching a film, and a 10in display is just comfortable enough for viewing in the kitchen.

The real neat thing is that the Echo Show 10 can also be used as a home security camera. When you’re away from home, you can log in to the Alexa app and view your home through the eyes of the Echo Show 10, and you can even control where it turns, swivelling it left and right by swiping the camera’s view inside the app. Of course though, with all those smarts, it’s worth noting that the Echo Show 10 has a pretty premium price tag to boot.

This is a good Echo smart display for the kitchen or for use in the living room, where the family usually gather. It’s easy to follow recipes because of it’s constantly-rotating display, and having the screen swivel around as you pull the family together for a video call is pretty neat. But if you don’t need the swivel action and can stand a smaller screen, go for the cheaper Echo Show 8.

Ah, the Echo Show 15. The mother of all smart displays. It’s supposed to be the central hub for all families, and looks like a 15in picture frame intended to be placed on the wall (that does it all). It turns into a Fire TV when you want to watch Netflix and Disney+, it can make calls, play music or podcasts like any Echo speaker, and you can even leave notes and messages to your family members or housemates. It’s like a 21st century bulletin board with a bright, colourful Full HD 1080p display.

It comes with a mounting bracket so you can quickly and easily position it on your wall in landscape or portrait orientation. It won’t stand on its own if you’re intending to put it on a table, however, as there’s no rear-facing slant like the Echo Show 8. You’ll need to buy an extra stand if you want to do that, but that defeats its ultimate purpose, considering its intended to be wall-mounted.

Similar to other Echo Shows, if you’ve set up Visual ID, it transforms into a personal planner, depending on who is looking at it. And for anyone concerned about privacy, Amazon says that your Visual ID is stored on-device rather than on a server farm somewhere. This personalised screen will show your own widgets, calendars and more.

That said, the camera quality isn’t as good as it is on the Echo Show 10 or Echo Show 8. It only has a 5MP camera, making it just a touch better than the Echo Show 5, and the sound isn’t as good either. This is a voice-assisted digital picture frame bulletin board that doubles up as an Amazon Fire TV first and foremost, and a speaker and video calling device second and third.

This is the big family device that can do everything. It is pretty pricey, however, so factor that in. If you want something that displays all your family photos, can act as a bulletin board for messages, and play films and TV shows in the kitchen (if you’d rather this instead of a TV), it’s a great nifty device. Just don’t expect much from the narrow speakers on the rear or to look stunning on a video call. Plus, it’s only £10 more than the Echo Show 10.

A smart speaker is a type of internet-connected speaker that responds to spoken questions and commands. Smart speakers use a built-in microphone that’s always listening for a “wake word” or phrase — such as “Hey Google” or “Alexa” — so you don’t need to get up from the sofa or push any buttons to interact with them.

Voice assistants can set alarms and timers, control other smart devices around your home, remind you of appointments. They can give travel times, weather reports and traffic updates, stream podcasts and online radio channels such as BBC Sounds, play games, answer trivia questions, read bedtime stories and much more.

A smart display is basically the next-generation of smart speakers, with touch screens added into the mix. As well as ask questions using your voice, you can also watch videos, view pictures, make video calls, swipe through your music, look at recipes and see information at a glance.

No. There’s no monthly fee for Alexa. Certain products that use the Alexa voice assistant, such as the Ring video doorbell, have a separate monthly fee. You can also pay for an annual subscription to Amazon Prime for services like Amazon Music and Prime Video, which can both be controlled by a smart speaker, but Alexa itself is free.

The best all-round Amazon Echo speaker is the fourth-generation Amazon Echo. It sounds really good, has a Zigbee smart home hub built-in, is small enough to move around and doesn’t cost the Earth. If it’s still too pricey, the Echo Dot 5th gen (with or without the clock) is a good affordable alternative. It doesn’t sound quite as good, but the audio is decent, and it gives you Alexa smarts at a budget. Plus, both the Echo Dot devices have that nifty tap functionality on the top, which the Echo 4th generation doesn’t. Or, if you’re big on sound, go for the Amazon Echo Studio.

In terms of Amazon Echo devices with a screen, the best all-round smart display is the Amazon Echo Show 8. It’s fairly affordable, has a good-sized screen, a very good camera, and sounds better than the Echo Show 15. But we’d also like to give a special mention to the Echo Show 10 – that auto-rotating display really does make video calls a joy.

