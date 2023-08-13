Apple accidentally reveals functionality of new iPhone 15 Pro 'Action Button' – Android Authority









Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro series is expected to ditch the physical mute switch and replace it with a programmable “Action Button.” We’ve been hearing about this new button for a while now, but none of the leaks and rumors have been able to ascertain its functionality. Now, it looks like Apple has accidentally leaked what the so-called iPhone 15 Pro Action Button can do.

The company released the fourth iOS 17 beta to developers yesterday. Code snippets found in the software (via MacRumors) reveal that the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could have nine different functions. These include the following:

The Action Button appears to be extremely multipurpose with all the features revealed in the iOS 17 beta. Apple could also have additional features in store. We will need to wait and see what the company shows at its fall launch event, which will most likely take place in September.

