Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin below $16900; Tron falls over 7% – The Economic Times

SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.
Industrial growth came in below expectation in June, easing to a three-month low of 3.7%, data released on Friday showed.
If your snacks packs, soap bars and toothpaste tubes feel slightly heavier, don’t be surprised. FMCG companies that had made retail packs of daily essentials lighter without changing their prices to offset steep inflation last year have started putting grammage back into the packs amid cooling inflation of key ingredients and reduction in packaging costs.
Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP is set to resign as auditor for Adani Ports & SEZ in the next few days just a year after its reappointment amid differences with the company management over the auditor’s position on certain transactions, said multiple people aware of the development.
Stories you might be interested in