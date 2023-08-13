Why MLS’ move to Apple TV has left many Sounders fans searching for answers – The Seattle Times









TUKWILA — Steve Danishek and his wife of 47 years, Dee Tezelli, insist this is not an “OK Boomer” tale.

The couple has wintered in Arizona and returned to Washington in time for the opening of the Sounders season since 2009, the year the club joined MLS. Most days were spent hiking and chronicling their adventures on a blog, always planning to be back for kickoff — whether attending or watching from home.

But when Danishek grabbed his DirecTV remote to find a Sounders match in March, he was stumped.

A year has passed since MLS announced in June 2022 a groundbreaking, 10-year $2.5 billion broadcast deal with Apple TV. The tech giant’s app is now the exclusive destination for all league matches, including the Leagues Cup tournament, second-division MLS Next Pro and youth league MLS Next.

When the deal was announced, MLS commissioner Don Garber said the reason wasn’t just financial. The goal is to build a global fan base “and to do that with a partner that’s not just going to put a game on the air, but is going to work to be able to engage that fan through their unique understanding of content, of programming, of technology.”

What was once available through linear television since the Sounders’ inception became an à la carte subscription fee with no alternatives. MLS is confident the deal will work — boasting that 83% of its fans watch sports on a streaming device or recorded TV compared to 52% of the general population. Yet, the cost of that ambition is fracturing the existing base that either can’t afford or don’t want to pay for another subscription.

“It has dollar signs hanging all over it and the dollar signs are not in our favor,” said Danishek, whose household doesn’t subscribe to any streaming service. “It’s not like we’re sitting back in our rocking chairs. We’re big sports fanatics and I understand the business side of it. [MLS] made a judgment to go with the revenue and they knew they were going to lose folks like us, and they’ve offered us nothing. The Sounders always prided themselves on being fan friendly and [now] they can’t control the fan experience?”

Danishek and Tezelli recently packed their Sounders gear and signed memorabilia and delivered it to the team’s offices in Renton with a note that read, in part, the couple is “divorcing” them.

Soccer is inherently a tough sell in the U.S. because the running clock means halftime is the only real opportunity for a commercial break. Industry insiders believe it’s why MLS found it difficult to garner a big payday from the major networks for its broadcasting rights.

In 2014, the league packaged itself with the U.S. Men’s National Team and announced an eight-year deal with ESPN, FOX, and Univision worth a total of $720 million to carry its matches. The Apple deal, with the $250 million per year characterized as the minimum payment, according to Sports Business Journal, is an approximate 400% increase in revenue for MLS. The league also has full control of its production.

With no blackouts, consistent kickoff times and one-stop for all matches, MLS billed the change as providing ease for its fan base. Matches are available via subscription to MLS Season Pass on nearly every platform, including the web, in more than 100 countries in Spanish and English. The Canadian teams are also broadcast in French.

Additional content ranges from MLS 360, a “whiparound” show that sprinkles live look-ins to matches and analysis with the day’s hot topics, “Instant Replay” that recaps VAR decisions, and player features.

The package totals $79 for those with Apple TV+ or $99 without — although in June, Apple dropped its prices to $39 and $49 for the remainder of the season, keeping the monthly option of $14.99 for those without Apple TV+ and $12.99 for subscribers. A select batch of matches are available to view weekly without a subscription, but other content is behind a paywall.

The league also has a traditional television deal with FOX, which will carry 34 regular-season and eight postseason matches through 2026.

“Initially, it really pissed me off,” Jan Hurd said of learning about the broadcast change. Her household’s Sony television wasn’t compatible with the Apple app, so she purchased a new $500 TV in January to watch Sounders games this season.

Hurd and husband Jim Goldsworthy are also longtime season-ticket holders, but the bulk of the $2,700 spent on club-level seats is charity because the standard 7:30 p.m. game time pushed getting home to midnight, if there isn’t a glitch with the Bremerton ferry.

“If there’s an afternoon game, we’ll go, otherwise I’ve just been sending the tickets to Seattle Youth Soccer Association and prefer they give them to some kid that’s never going to see a game on their own,” Hurd said. “So, now we know how to watch the games and mostly it’s not a problem. We’re used to it, but I still resent the fact that MLS chose to go with Apple just because it’s more difficult for people to watch.”

All MLS season-ticket holders receive an MLS Season Pass subscription as part of their package, and it can be shared with family. T-Mobile subscribers receive the Apple service free of charge.

“The vast majority of our season-ticket members have signed up with their subscription and are using it,” said Hugh Weber, the Sounders’ president of business operations. “There was a segment of our fan base that was used to watching it traditionally, for sure, but they’re slowly learning new habits.”

MLS sources confirmed the league is nearing Apple’s required subscription threshold that kick-starts an agreement for the company to share subscription revenue with MLS. The league’s players, per terms of the new CBA, would also receive 12.5% of the increase in media revenue this year if the amount exceeds $100 million of the 2022 media compensation, which was about $65 million when excluding fees paid to the USMNT.

The onset of the pandemic in 2020 popularized streaming, but the number of households with cable has been declining since 2013, according to Cablecompare.com.

According to the site, 100 million homes had cable a decade ago. The number dropped to 78 million in 2020 and is forecast to be 65 million by the end of this year.

The average U.S. resident spends $47 per month on streaming services, while the average monthly cable package is $217.42. But the sports fan — particularly one who likes the Kraken, Mariners and Sounders — is in a tricky position that often makes the consumer think more about the value of what they’re purchasing, according to industry insiders.

Apple hasn’t disclosed metrics, but a source with knowledge of the process said the Sounders fan base is one of the leaders in subscribers and viewers among the league’s 29 teams. People are logging in from Washington to Florida and Spain to Australia. Sounders forward Heber said friends and family in his native Brazil don’t even mind the time difference to watch matches live.

“I’ve seen ‘Letters to the Editor’ complaining about it, but I’m enjoying it thoroughly because the monthly fee is low and it’s great coverage,” Kate Bradley said. “I even enjoy the international coverage to figure out where the Sounders fit within the grand scheme of things. It’s all pluses to me.”

MLS and the Sounders knew everyone wasn’t going to be happy about the change and the most irritated would be older fans, although the average age of fans is 38 years old, according to the league.

Fans of OL Reign and the NWSL are familiar with subscribing to services such as Paramount+ to view matches and the novelty is becoming the norm.

And for Apple, streaming sports is becoming more common as well. In April 2022, Apple began airing “Friday Night Baseball,” a doubleheader of MLB games, and the tech company could become the media-rights partner of the Pac-12. Apple is offering a two-month free trial to lure baseball fans while offering MLS fans based in the U.S. a one-month trial.

But for soccer, a sport that’s battling a pay-to-play structure that excludes low-income Black and brown children in the U.S., according to research by the Aspen Institute, putting matches behind a paywall is another obstacle to experience the game. An industry source equated MLS’ move to profitable deals the Portland Trail Blazers (2016) and L.A. Dodgers (2014) signed to have their games exclusively broadcast on Comcast and Time Warner Cable. The teams angered and lost fans whose carriers didn’t offer the channel, the insider noting the organizations found growing their product required being broadly accessible.

“It’s counterproductive,” said James Nunn, who became a Sounders fan in 2013 after his daughter started playing soccer but started following the Storm because of the Apple deal. “It seems to me that they would want to develop a community connection that would be accessible to a wider range of people. Taking themselves off a system that’s widely accessible and going to this private app thing, I don’t think that will serve their long-term needs.”

The Sounders are one of MLS’ more popular teams. The club had five players among the top-selling jerseys this season and matchups with Cascadia rival Portland and defending league champion Los Angeles FC are typically must-see TV for MLS fans.

But Mexico’s Liga MX remains the top league for U.S. viewers, according to AC&M Cultural Marketing. Last year, the 34 regular-season MLS matches on ABC and ESPN networks averaged 343,000 viewers, which was a 16% increase from the 2021 season, according to Nielsen.

The Sounders had two of the top-five matches on the network — an August loss in Atlanta (591,000 viewers) and June draw against LAFC at Lumen (584,000 viewers).

A league source said Apple is invested in making the partnership work. There are three standing meetings per week regarding content in English and one weekly meeting for the Spanish broadcasts. For many Sounders fans, the desired fix is for MLS to return to a traditional broadcasting deal.

“It’s a foolish decision,” said Shaun Brown, who has followed the Sounders with her husband Mike since 2009 and watches all MLS matches. “If they want to expand soccer — men’s and women’s soccer — to everybody and not just the people that can afford it, they need to keep it on basic TV where you don’t have to pay to see it.

“We understand running a business and making it profitable to pay your employees but … it’s just sad.”

