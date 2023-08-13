OnPOD EP.123: Goodbye Cortana, Surface Go Updates, more … – OnMSFT.com

Welcome back to another OnPodcast show! We’re at episode 123 and we’re talking about if AI can help make Windows less frustrating?
Then it’s on to headlines where we cover Clipchamp going commercial, Lenovo introducing its own gaming handheld, first-party replacement Xbox controllers, and more.
Thanks, as always, for joining us and see you again next week! Check out https://www.onmsft.com for more Microsoft content.
