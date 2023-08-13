'The Last of Us' New Episode Release Schedule HBO Max – Harper's BAZAAR









See when and where to stream HBO’s hit video-game-adapted series.

Following its 2013 release, the critically acclaimed action-adventure PlayStation video game, The Last of Us, has been considered among the gaming world’s best. Now, HBO has adapted the game’s universe into a 9-episode series of the same name—and it’s taking on an exciting life of its own.

Set 20 years into the future in post-apocalyptic America, The Last of Us follows ruthless smuggler Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) and 14-year-old orphan Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) during the outbreak of a deadly brain infection that has already killed off the majority of modern civilization. The series opens with Ellie stationed at a Boston quarantine zone, where she discovers her immunity to the infection from an exposure. Joel is ordered to sneak Ellie out of the zone and subsequently develops a close bond with her. But he is soon faced with a dilemma of heart upon realizing that Ellie’s body is ultimately intended for use towards the development of a new vaccine that, despite its humanity-saving potential, would also require killing her.

The playable characters and compelling storyline and score reappear faithfully throughout the adapted series, which is helmed by the game’s original writer and director Neil Druckmann. But the adaptation is also groundbreaking in its own right, marking both HBO’s first-ever series based around a video game as well as Canada’s largest production in television history.

Ahead, see how you can follow and stream the newly released adapted adventure series.

The series is exclusively available on HBO via its cable network and corresponding streaming service, HBO Max, with monthly subscriptions beginning at $10 for ad-supported viewing.



The 9-episode series airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. Keep up with the full list of episodes and their release dates below.

