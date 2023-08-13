PUBG Mobile 2.4 APK release date, features, and more – Sportskeeda









The release date for the forthcoming PUBG Mobile version update has been confirmed. Players will see the launch happen in the first week of January 2023.

Instagram Post

The release date reveal suggests that players will welcome the new update’s APK within two days of its launch. If developers follow the pattern regarding previous patches for PUBG Mobile, they will update the APK link on the game’s official website between January 6 and 8.

Note: Indian players must note that this update is not meant for BGMI, as that title is blocked in India. Hence, gamers must wait for Krafton’s official response on an unban date and avoid any rumors or leaks regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India.

As per the announcement from the official social media accounts of the game, the 2.4 version is scheduled to roll out on January 6, 2023. Although the developers have only confirmed the release date, one can expect the arrival of many features from the 2.4 beta update, which was launched earlier this month.

Here are the following features that may arrive in the final version of PUBG Mobile 2.4 APK:

All the listed features were part of the beta and are not confirmed to arrive in the final version. Hence, players must wait for the early patch notes of the 2.4 update for the official announcement.

Besides the beta update’s features, the developers have confirmed the release of Cycle 4 Season 10, the new Ranked Season, which will go online as per its designated schedule. Players will welcome the C4S10 in the second half of January, after the conclusion of Cycle 3 Season 9.

Every new version of PUBG Mobile has an official name, and the upcoming one will be known as Warrior Trial. Players can prepare themselves for its release while waiting for future announcements related to the title from Tencent Games/Krafton. By the looks of things, January 2023 is going to be a good month to be a PUBG Mobile gamer.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source







