How to download and install the Galacticraft Mod in Minecraft – Sportskeeda









There are several unique Minecraft mods floating around on the internet, and the Galacticraft mod is one such specimen. Despite being an old mod, it still holds a great place in the game’s community. Players can easily download the latest version of the mod online and play it on Java Edition.

The Galacticraft mod allows players to explore space and other solar system planets with the help of a spaceship. Players can visit various places like the Moon, Mars, asteroids, and space stations. It has an extensive system of spaceship levels, different machines, and much more. It is an excellent mod for players looking to try something fresh in the sandbox game.

Before players can dive into the mod, there are a few other required applications and mods they should have on their computer. The first is Forge, a modding API that allows various mods to run properly. Forge can be downloaded from the official website.

Secondly, players need to download the MicdoodleCore, which allows all the Micdoodle8 mods to work, including Galacticraft. MicdoodleCore can be downloaded from here.

This mod does not have an official page of its own. However, players can go to Micdoodle’s Dev Hub to download the mod. Since this is an old mod, players will need to have the 1.12.2 version of the game to run it properly.

After players go to the site, they will be asked to choose the game version, and three download tabs containing the core mod and an extension pack to other planets will show up as well.

Once players have downloaded all the files, they can start installing them. First, players can install Forge. After that, players can search for the ‘.minecraft’ folder in the AppData folder on their computer and transfer the rest of the mods to a ‘Mods’ folder. This way, the mods can be accessed by the game. Once done, players can simply open Minecraft and select the mod to activate it.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source







