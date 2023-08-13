Valorant update 5.12 early patch notes: Agent Ultimates, Chamber … – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games
The Valorant 5.12 patch notes are here for the Public Beta and brings with it a bunch of balances to Agents as well as a few notable nerfs to the likes of Chamber and Sage. Here’s everything added to the Valorant PBE in the 5.12 patch.
From the offset, it’s worth noting that this patch is currently only for the Valorant PBE and it’s therefore expected to see some of the additions change or get dropped before the finalised patch makes it to the game’s main server.
Nevertheless, the 5.12 patch comes with changes to practically all Agents as well as a few significant nerfs to the likes of Chamber, Sage, and more. So, with Episode 5 Act 3 in full swing, only time will tell regarding the impact the 5.12 patch will have on the current meta. Here’s everything changing in the newest Valorant patch.
While some of these patch notes may not get through to the main server, the current 5.12 PBE notes consist primarily of balances being made to almost all Agents. Some are being nerfed a little more than others, like Chamber, who’s receiving restrictions on his Trademark and Tour De Force.
Moreover, one major change is the addition of universal damage to objects through any abilities. Damage over time area abilities will now universally damage any utilities such as Incendiary now being able to damage the Sage Barrier Orb.
The feature is only being released for the Public Beta currently and there is no word regarding when this may reach the main servers. In the meantime, here’s a full list of changes coming to Valorant in the 5.12 early patch notes.
We’ve increased the point costs of the Agent Ultimates that have large, site-wide footprints. We’ve also made a tuning pass on Agent ability economy.
Damage-over-time area abilities (like Brimstone’s Incendiary and Viper’s Snakebite) now damage enemy utility (read more in the Gameplay Systems Updates), so we’ve increased the health of 1hp destructibles so that they aren’t instantly vaporized—but can still be destroyed by one-shot in most situations.
Assist tails are the “grace period” duration after a debuff has expired where a player will still be awarded an assist for debuffing the killed target.
With damage-over-time area abilities now universally damaging utility, we took a pass on damage multipliers. These area damage abilities cover a wide space and deal large amounts of damage over their duration. We’ve reduced their non-player output to 50% of base damage to prevent instant destruction of enemy utility and to ensure abilities with higher health, such as Sage Barrier Orb, retain their relevant impact.
The following abilities are now immune to allied damage.
