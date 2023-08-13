iOS 17: How to Ping Your Apple Watch With Your iPhone – MacRumors









For some time now, it’s been possible to ping your misplaced iPhone with your Apple Watch. Beginning in iOS 17, currently in beta, you can now do the reverse and ping your Apple Watch with your iPhone if you forgot where you put it down.



Finding your Apple Watch with your iPhone can be achieved thanks to a new “Ping My Watch” button for Control Center. Tapping the button makes your watch emit an audible tone so you can more easily locate it.

The new feature only works if your iPhone and Apple Watch are in Bluetooth range or connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If you think your watch may be further away, try the Find My app instead.

Apple doesn’t include the new Ping My Watch button in the default Control Center set, but you can add it manually by following these simple steps.



Note that the feature works if your watch is locked and/or charging, and even if your watch is on your wrist.

You can install the iOS 17 Public Beta now or wait for the official stable release which is expected to land in the fall.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on July 24 released iOS 16.6, delivering a number of important bug and security fixes as work continues on the much larger iOS 17 update.

Next-generation version of iOS with overhauled communication apps, autocorrect improvements, a StandBy nightstand/desk mode, and more.

Lock Screen design overhaul, interactive widgets, Live Activities, Health app, and more.

Overhauled app designs, improvements for cyclists and hikers, new health insights, and more for Apple Watch.

Interactive desktop widgets, Web apps in Dock, Safari profiles, Game mode, and more.

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source







