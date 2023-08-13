The Google Pixel 4 XL goes through JerryRigEverything's stress test … – Notebookcheck.net

It’s been three weeks since the launch of the Pixel 4 phones and it’s looking more and more like Google failed to get most of the important things right with the phones.
Issues have been reported with the phones’ 90 Hz displays and its overall performance, both of which are mostly software-related. Things aren’t great on the hardware side of the fence either, as the Pixel 4 XL has now been tested by popular stress reviewer JerryRigEverything…with, well, some quite laughable results.
The Pixel 4 XL starts scratching at level six, with deeper grooves at level seven.
In the bend test, the Pixel 4 XL cracked immediately pressure was applied to it, making it one of the least structurally sound devices to be tested on the channel in recent times. Even worse, the crack was repeated three more times—making for a total of four cracks.
Upon closer inspection, it became obvious that the cause of the cracks was its antenna lines, running on both sides of the phone just below the camera module.
Of course, as the reviewer points out, it’s inexcusable. Google continues to offer sub-premium hardware at ultra-premium price points. It’s not a rare miss either, as previous generations of the Pixel were faced with similarly irritating hardware issues.
Google has the budget and power to make a Pixel device for the ages but instead, we got a budget-looking iPhone that isn’t even structural. They aren’t putting a whole lot of effort into innovation or competition, and it shows.
– Zack, JerryRigEverything
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Home Latest News The Google Pixel 4 XL goes through JerryRigEverything's stress test … –...