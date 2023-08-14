Valorant 6.11 Patch Notes: Riot Games Nerfs Running and Gunning Again – AFK Gaming









Valorant just updated its Public Beta Environment server with some balance changes that will be making it to patch 6.11 next week. Viper and Chamber are getting some much-needed balance changes and weapon accuracy is being adjusted for almost the entire weapon lineup. Pearl is also getting some changes but we will have to wait for the patch to release to see them in-game. Here is a rundown of everything new that is coming to Valorant patch 6.11.

Error Power (also known as Center Biasing) is a tool Riot Games utilizes to reward accuracy by biasing shots toward the center of the crosshair. The developers have made an adjustment to significantly reduce center biasing while in any movement states besides walking or stationary. As a result, guns will be less accurate when fired while moving as shots will have a higher chance to be further from the center of the crosshair.

Weapon Accuracy on Ascenders/Ziplines (Ropes)

Min spread on ropes increased to 65% of the walking spread.

Rifles from .8 >>> 1.3

Classic from .35 >>> .55

Frenzy from .35 >>> .52

Ghost from .35 >>> .6

Sheriff from .35 >>> .78

SMGs from .3 >>> .65

Snipers and Shotguns are unchanged.

Walking and running spread on ropes increased to match the walking and running spread on ground.

Shorty

Reserve ammo adjusted from 10 >>> 6

Price adjusted from 150$ >>> 300$

Damage at no fall-off adjusted from 12 >>> 11

Damage at first step fall-off (7 meters) adjusted from 8 >>> 6

Frenzy

Min spread increased from .45 >>> .65

Spread curve adjusted.

Maximum spread reached in 5 bullets instead of 6.

Recoil pitch curve adjusted.

Maximum recoil will be reached in 5 bullets instead of 6. Total recoil is lowered to compensate.

Viper

Fuel Regeneration

Reduced regeneration per second 5% >>> 3.3%

Increased time to regenerate to max fuel once empty 20s >>> 30s

Chamber

Trademark (C)

Disable range 4000 >>> 5000

Trap arm speed 45 >>> 25

Rendezvous (E)

Instant equip out of teleport.

Tour De Force (X)

Firing rate increased by 15%

Misc.

Yoru’s Fakeout (C) can now be visually affected by Concussing abilities.

To increase player discernibility, the timing of Omen’s From the Shadows (X) voiceover line has been slightly pushed forward.

The current Public Beta Environment will last until 29th May so players can expect the patch to drop in early June.



