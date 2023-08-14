How to get yay's crosshair code in Valorant (2023) – Sportskeeda









Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker has fixed his spot as one of the best Valorant players in the world, with top notch performances in regional and international tournaments over the last two years.

yay arrived at the professional esports scene in Valorant with Andbox in 2020-21 and was soon picked up by Team Envy. However, his full potential was seen by the world only after the latter merged with OpTic Gaming to become of the most formidable teams in North America.

Beginners and more seasoned players alike like to switch up the crosshair they use to see what fits them best. Taking a look at pros’ settings is one way to explore what works best for you. Here is an easy way to get Cloud9 yay’s crosshair code.

Patch 4.05 made it possible for you to copy and import a crosshair profile directly into your account. Its settings can be written in the format of a code that you can share with your friends inside the game itself. You can also copy the crosshair settings of the players you spectate after you die in a round.

Changing the crosshair can have an impact on how you perform in the game to a great extent as it provides a whole different perspective. If yay’s reticle suits your playstyle, it can really boost your performance in Valorant. You can copy the code given below to get his crosshair.

0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

This code can be copied directly into the game by going through the following steps:

As you continue to play the game, you can switch between crosshairs belonging to different players such as f0rsakeN or zekken. This is a useful feature that will help you zero-in on your exact needs.

It is important to note that this crosshair is the one yay is using at the time this article was written. Professional players are known to switch things up and make tweaks to their settings on a regular basis. You can find his latest crosshair settings on his Twitch streams.

You must also remember that it is not just the crosshair that matters. Factors like sensitivity, video settings, and the peripherals used by pros also play a huge role in how they play. This is not to discount the immense amount of practice they have put in to get to where they are.

Copying the crosshair settings of your favorite Valorant player is a good starting point, and with dedication and practice, along with the right supporting elements, you can also try to reach their levels.

yay has sealed his place as one of the best professional Valorant players. He will be playing with his new Cloud9 teammates Zellsis, vanity, and others in the 2023 season of the VCT.

He will be seen playing in the Americas League, which will start later this year. His first official game with C9 will be against Paper Rex in the VCT LOCK//IN tournament in Sao Paulo.

