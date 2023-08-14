BOB MAINDELLE: August's windows of topwater opportunity | Home … – The Killeen Daily Herald









Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 4:59 am

The white bursts of spray circled in yellow indicate the locations of the most aggressive fish in a school of surface-feeding fish made up of several hundred white bass.

With 31 years of fishing experience on Belton Lake under my belt, I can state with confidence that the month of August is the single most reliable month for catching topwater white bass as they school on the surface.

As is happening now, Central Texas’ weather during the month of August is typically influenced by an uninterrupted dome of high pressure which sits atop this region bringing consistently hot, dry weather along with mostly clear, cloudless skies.

When the weather is stable, fishing becomes more predictable than otherwise.

As algae blooms near the sun-soaked surface of the lake, threadfin shad rise to feed on these nearly microscopic plants. Nomadic schools of white bass and hybrid striped bass home in on these shad already near the surface and drive them even further upward to the surface, trap them there and then feast on them.

Window No. 1: Over the past two weeks, this topwater action has been most consistent from around 6:45 a.m. up until the direct rays of the sun strike the water. Depending on cloud cover, this may last for 30-45 minutes or so. During this first window of opportunity, anglers will find that white bass schools stay at the surface and are therefore constantly visible for much longer periods of time than they will be once the sun’s direct rays strike the water.

This presents an opportunity to catch a lot of fish in a short period of time and to do it while the ambient air temperature is as low as it will be all day.

There is often (albeit not as frequently as in the morning) another low-light window of opportunity in the evening, typically from about 20 minutes prior to sunset to about 25 minutes thereafter.

This window is much more likely to be negatively impacted by high winds (over 14 mph or so) than is the morning low-light bite.

Window No. 2: Once the low-light window has passed (once the sun hits the water), another solid 75- to 90-minute window of more sporadic topwater action typically ensues. I call this “popcorn” schooling, as schools of white bass drive shad to the surface, feed there aggressively for just seconds or, at most, two or three minutes, and then disappear once again.

The key here is observing the big picture before you commit to running your boat to the vicinity where you observed this popcorn activity.

Ask yourself if this was a single, isolated incident or if you are seeing fish routinely pop up again and again in the same, general location — say, within an eighth-mile radius.

Once you commit, do not make the mistake of driving these fish down by throwing a wake over them.

Stop use of your outboard 80-100 yards out and use your trolling motor to close the final distance to get to within casting range.

Inconsiderate or ignorant anglers just do not get this and can ruin in an instant what could have been an easy 45 minutes or so of fish-catching for all involved. This is one of the prime reasons I decline bookings on Fridays through Sundays from spring break through Labor Day.

Window No. 3: The third window of opportunity is more subtle than the first two, as it does not correlate with a time of day, rather it involves understanding your quarry.

Whether you find topwater fish during low-light conditions or during the mid-morning, or both, understanding fish behavior is a key to making the most of the favorable situation you find yourself in.

Again, I am amazed at how many anglers fail to catch anywhere near the number of fish they have the potential to catch because they do not observe the several things I will share with you now.

First, you must realize that when fish present themselves at the surface, they are displaying the most aggressive level of activity they are capable of. These fish are truly turned on, even to the point of recklessness.

In particular, those individuals found breaking the water’s surface are ultra-aggressive and are therefore the most vulnerable to being fooled, but only for an extremely brief span of time — literally, just seconds in duration.

So, as you are about to make a cast, do not simply make a “flock shot” and toss your bait in the midst of the surface feeding frenzy, rather pick out a single fish or a group of fish which you can physically see the bodies of, or at least which you can see the white spray resulting from their feeding activity, and throw there immediately.

Once the fish leave the surface, their level of aggression quickly ebbs as they join their less motivated schoolmates several feet below the surface.

Aim your cast just two to three feet beyond the fish or the boil of water the fish has created. As the lure is still airborne, have your hand ready to snap the spinning reel’s bail shut the instant the lure strikes the water and then immediately begin a retrieve so the lure does not fall beneath these fishes’ eye level.

Note here that I assume spinning gear is being used because no casting gear can launch the light lures necessary to imitate young-of-the-year shad as far as a well-filled spinning reel loaded with light, eight-, 10- or 12-pound test braided line will.

As you retrieve, keep your rod tip low so the lure stays beneath the water’s surface all the way back to the boat. Keep your retrieve speed high so the fish do not get a good look at your lure’s hardware.

Keep your retrieve smooth; panicked shad do not juke and jive, they just swim fast and straight, so that is what you are trying to get your lure to do, as well.

When you get a strike which does not result in a hooked fish, just keep right on cranking. A second, third, fourth or fifth schoolmate will typically approach from behind and strike if you do not pull the lure away from them by prematurely concluding the retrieve or setting the hook unnecessarily.

Finally, observing the size of the forage the white bass are feeding upon is crucial. From the end of May to the middle of July, white bass can be extremely choosy as the focus primarily upon consuming the smallest, slowest and most easily captured shad — the young-of-the-year shad spawned in April and May.

During this time using a small, silver and white lure is critical. It was this observation which led to the development of my MAL Mini lure. Pet Spoons in size 12 are an excellent choice as are small, hand-tied flies and streamers.

Now, in August, the youngest forage fish have grown out to at least 1¼ inches, with that part of the shad crop spawned earliest in April now as much as 2-plus inches long.

My rule of thumb for August is this: I will default to as small of a shad-imitating bait as possible until fish preference and/or fishing conditions dictate otherwise.

How do fish express a preference, you may ask? If you observe the fish you catch, you will eventually see them regurgitate what they have eaten prior to you catching them. This is a stress response.

If the shad are all 3-4 inches in length, I will immediately change over to a larger shad-imitating lure. For me and my clients that will be the MAL Heavy with white tail. If the shad are all 2 inches or less, I will keep right on using the MAL Mini.

As a guide, I often have clients who cannot cast well. Some cannot cast at all and receive their first casting lessons from me. I know these folks are going to have a hard time getting a light lure accurately delivered at any distance. Their chances grow even worse if we are facing a headwind.

So, sometimes even though I know selecting an MAL Mini would be best, as a practical matter, I must tie on a larger, heavier lure, like the MAL Original or MAL Heavy. As long as I see at least an occasional adult shad skipping out of the water in the surface-feeding frenzy, I know that, although in the minority, these larger shad are present and that my client will still catch fish using such a bait.

We have what is left of August and, typically, up until the second or third September cold front moves through to take advantage of these topwater windows I have described.

As kids go back to school, summer vacation season ends and dove hunting and football kick in, fewer and fewer anglers will be on the water as these topwater windows remain wide open.

